TIME OUT OTSEGO for FRIDAY, July 17

Hear from the Tin Smith

for the Statue of Liberty

TIN SMITHING—2 p.m. “Tin Smithing The Statue of Liberty.” Presentation with fourth generation tinsmith Dennis Heaphy, former resident tinsmith for the Statue of Liberty. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1413871387430957&set=a.546921787459259

DEADLINE—Last day to register for “Kids Creativity Camp.” Open to children ages 6-14 to explore different hands-on art projects. Fees apply; registration required. Attend one or all of the classes. Held 1-3 p.m. 7/20-7/24 at the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/children-programming.html

DEADLINE—Last day to register for “DASNY Connect.” Free and open to the public to provide direct access to the people, programs, and partnerships that help businesses grow. Includes grab-and-go breakfast, lunch, and refreshments; free parking. Held 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on 7/30. Alumni Field House, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. https://www.dasny.org/dc

CHANGEOVER DAY—9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Avoid heavy traffic and pedestrians on State Route 205. Cooperstown All Star Village, Oneonta. https://wegootsego.com/changeover/

BEGINNER MAHJONG—9 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=994650969862285&set=pcb.994651299862252

YOGA—9 a.m. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2004401473803925/2004401487137257?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

YOGA—10 a.m. Held each Friday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1317002273901777&set=a.418484840420196

COFFEE & PUZZLES—10 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=994650969862285&set=pcb.994651299862252

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10:30 a.m. Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/events/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken broccoli alfredo, Brussel sprouts and brownies. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

BLOOD DRIVE—1-5 p.m. Laurens Fire District Emergency Squad, 34 Main Street, Laurens. RedCrossBlood.org

BLOOD DRIVE—1-5 p.m. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

EXHIBIT OPENING—5-7 p.m. “New Beginnings.” Main View Gallery, 75 ½ Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1890 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1418313433439065&set=a.492281632708921

EVENING OF ART—5-8 p.m. Bring a date or a friend for an evening of art. Fees apply. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 or https://www.amandcl.org/programscalendar

LIVE MUSIC—5:30 p.m. The Mopar Cams. The Al Gallodoro Memorial Stage, Muller Plaza, Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 434-8458 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122182426142871699&set=pcb.122182428140871699

LIVE MUSIC—6-9 p.m. The Lake House Summer Concert Series: Jason Schnitt. Back Patio, The Lake House, 2521 County Highway 22, Richfield Springs. (720) 940-8377 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122214896300321695&set=a.122109156536321695

FIRE PIT FRIDAYS—6-10 p.m. Live music by Bourbon and Branch. Includes food truck, outdoor/indoor bar and bonfire. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. info@ommegang.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=988101080438906&set=a.160120909903598

CARNIVAL—7-11 p.m. “Schenevus Fireman’s Carnival.” Concert with the Matthew Vroman Band and fireworks at dusk. Free admission and parking. Borst Field, Schenevus. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=36626142300306118&set=gm.26624333290568960&idorvanity=809819789113664

THEATER—7:30 p.m. Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing.” Free; suggested donation appreciated. Also showing at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on 7/18 and at 5 p.m. on 7/19. Franklin Stage Company 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/home/

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