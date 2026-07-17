TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, July 18

Fireman’s Carnival in Schenevus

CARNIVAL—11 a.m. to 11 p.m. “Schenevus Fireman’s Carnival.” Auction, chicken barbecue at noon, parade at 6 p.m. and then The Barnyard Saints in concert at 7 p.m. Free admission and parking. Borst Field, Schenevus. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=36626142300306118&set=gm.26624333290568960&idorvanity=809819789113664

SATURDAY HIKE—All day. Scenic excursion with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring a packed lunch, snacks and water. Dress appropriately and bring equipment for the weather/trail conditions. Pre-registration required. This week’s hike will be the Russell Brook Falls and Trout Pond Loop, near Roscoe. (607) 431-8010 or https://susqadk.org/saturday-hikes/

TOURNAMENT—7 a.m. to 1 p.m.; registration from 5:30-7 a.m. Annual Bass Tournament. Prizes, free lunch and more. Held rain or shine. Canadarago Lake Boat Launch, 135 Dennison Road, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-3200 or https://www.richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/calendar/

FUNDRAISER—7:30-11:30 a.m. “Middlefield Volunteer Fire Department Fly-In Pancake Breakfast.” All-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs, real maple syrup, sausage and beverages. Fees apply. Cooperstown/Westville Airport, 866 State Highway 166, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9007.

MEMORIAL RIDE—8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. “Sean Dill Memorial Ride.” Presented by the Red Knights Chapter 44 at the Garrattsville Fire Company, 940 County Highway 16 Garrattsville. ny44@redknightsmc.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/895378256480529?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D

FUNDRAISER—9 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Kitten Carnival Fun-draiser.” Presented by Project Hiraeon. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. project.hiraeon@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122162208800936705&set=gm.1248706190553236&idorvanity=1246222897468232

SUMMERFEST—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Celebrate America250. A day of swimming, arts and crafts, local vendors, food trucks, music, and more. Mine Kill State Park, 161 Minekill Road, North Blenheim. (518) 827-6111 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1447345794086677&set=pcb.1447345877420002

GILBERTSVILLE FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Saturdays through October. Located by the Gilbertsville Post Office, 3 Commercial Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2305 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10233288497016416&set=gm.2844485682561715&idorvanity=1641876026156026

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Huntington Memorial Park, Dietz Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

COFFEE GROUP—9:15 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=994650969862285&set=pcb.994651299862252

POP-UP—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fresh Flower Pop-up with August’s End flower farm. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1715444616245389/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

TASTING—10 a.m. to noon. “A Tinkertown Provisions Tasting Event.” The Gatehouse, 130 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1018487863970576

CONSERVATION—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “iSPY Invasive Species Paddle with CRISP.” Bring your own watercraft or rent one. Registration required. Crumhorn Fishing Access, Maryland. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/ispypaddle

BLOOD DRIVE—10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

CRAFTS—10 a.m. “Crafts at the Beach!” Explore a different craft each Saturday. Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. (607) 432-2114 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1386987776554593/1386987793221258/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

TAI CHI—10:30-11:30 a.m. Slow, meditative movements that help improve range of motion and balance. Led by instructor Wanda Hunt. Also held 7/25. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1422176859945718&set=a.545675200929226

PLANETARIUM—Family-friendly show open to the public. Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

• 10:30 a.m. “Mars: The Ultimate Voyage.”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

EXERCISE—Noon. “Let’s Move: Come Play Capoeira.” Unique Brazilian practice that blends martial arts, dance, music and culture. All welcome. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1599017385560750&set=a.784934640302366

QUIET CAT CAFÉ—Noon to 3 p.m. Reservations required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1420351140116315&set=a.546921787459259

CHILDBIRTH—1-5 p.m. Childbirth Education Class. Registration required. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. bhf@ofoinc.org or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1423017236515530&set=a.362239399259991

ART CLASS—1-4 p.m. “Painting Water with Acrylic and Watercolor.” Registration required. Leatherstocking Brush and Palette Club at Springfield Community Center, 129 County Highway 29A, Springfield Center. Lbpceducation.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1554987602965306&set=gm.1547106803732061&idorvanity=256611446114943

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

SEWING CLASS—1:30-3 p.m. All experience levels welcome. Held each Saturday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=278537215089176&set=a.112626061680293

CHANGEOVER DAY—2-3:30 p.m. If traveling south on State Route 28 from Cooperstown, seek an alternate route. Cooperstown Dreams Park, Cooperstown. https://wegootsego.com/changeover/

THEATER—3 and 7:30 p.m. Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing.” Free; suggested donation appreciated. Also showing at 5 p.m. on 7/19. Presented by the Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/home/

CLASSICAL MUSIC—4 p.m. Honest Brook Music Festival: Kiron Atom Tellian. Tickets required. Honest Brook Music Festival Barn, 1921 Honest Brook Road, Delhi. hbmfinfo@gmail.com or https://www.hbmf.org/

LIVE MUSIC—4 p.m. Seth Johnson. The Al Gallodoro Memorial Stage, Muller Plaza, Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 434-8458 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122182426142871699&set=pcb.122182428140871699

WORKSHOP—4:30-6:30 p.m. “Saturday Night Out: A Pottery Immersion Workshop.” Tickets required. Azure Arts, 1149 Allen Lake Road, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-8899 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1957180661568572/1957180678235237?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22unknown%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

DANCE & BBQ—5-9 p.m. “Athelas Barn Dance and BBQ.” Includes upstate line dancing, barbecue, raffle prizes and more. Athelas Therapeutic Riding, Northfield Farm, 1179 County Highway 5, Otego. https://www.facebook.com/events/954822057560426/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

LECTURE—5-6:30 p.m. “Hyde Hall Talks: Betsy Jacks, ED Emerita—Thomas Cole Site.” Talk by the executive director emerita of the Thomas Cole National Historic Site on how George Clarke and Thomas Cole came to America and found inspiration. Tickets required. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hyde-hall-talks-betsy-jacks-executive-director-emerita-thomas-cole-site-tickets-1839150973069?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

DANCE—6-8 p.m. “Ecstatic Dance Oneonta: Dance into New Beginnings.” Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/events/1628752044859878?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

OUTDOORS—6:30-8:30 p.m. “Bingo, Bonfire and S’mores.” Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. (607) 432-2114 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1183264837243473

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Troy Haymakers. Damaschke Field, Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 433-0545 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1546575997513380&set=a.470459761791681

CONCERT—7 p.m. “Mongolian Throat Singers in Concert.” The world-renowned Alash Ensemble presents the traditional music of their homeland. Tickets required. Samye Hermitage, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. contact@samyenewyork.org or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/576/576/

LIVE MUSIC—7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. “Songs from the Black Hole: A Live Concert and Recording Series featuring Trundlebones.” Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

LIVE MUSIC—7-10 p.m. The Lake House Summer Concert Series: Randy Mirtello and the Hop City Hellcats. Lakeside Stage, The Lake House, 2521 County Highway 22, Richfield Springs. (720) 940-8377 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122214896300321695&set=a.122109156536321695

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