TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, July 19

Juniors present ‘Junie B. Jones, Jr.’

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. “Junie B. Jones Jr.” Presented by Orpheus Theatre. Tickets required. Also showing at 3 p.m. on 7/20. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1800 or https://www.facebook.com/events/533762903062248/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

HIKE—All day. “Saturday Hike: Thacher State Park.” Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring your own lunch. Registration required with hike leader Jim Austin, (607) 437-5734. John Boyd Thacher State Park, 830 Thacher Park Road, Voorheesville. https://susqadk.org/saturday-hikes/

CARNIVAL—Time TBA. 76th Annual Schenevus Fireman’s Carnival. Featuring chicken barbecue, Chinese auction, parade, rides and more. Free admission/parking. Borst Field, Schenevus. (607) 638-9017 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/809819789113664?hoisted_section_header_type=recently_seen&multi_permalinks=5883290945099831

FISHING—7 a.m. to 1 p.m.; registration is 5:30-7: a.m. “Annual Bass Tournament.” Presented by the Richfield Springs Community Center. Weigh-in held at 1:30 p.m., followed by free lunch for anglers and sponsors. Fees apply. Cash prizes available. Canadarago Lake Boat Launch, 135 Dennison Road, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-3200 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1165917358895949&set=a.463329252488100

FUNDRAISER—7:30-11:30 a.m. “Middlefield Volunteer Fire Department Fly-In Pancake Breakfast.” All-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs, real maple syrup, sausage and beverages. Fees apply. Cooperstown/Westville Airport, 866 State Highway 166, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9007.

SUMMER ARTISANS MARKET—8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Continues 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on 7/20. Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center, 124 Main Street, Morris. (607) 263-2150 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=670868215974546&set=gm.3194918667325595&idorvanity=635887766562044

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Huntington Memorial Park, Dietz Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

SCHENEVUS FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Held each Saturday through October. Eastern Otsego Farmers’ Market, Borst Field, 130 Borst Way, Schenevus. https://www.facebook.com/eofmny

LIBRARY—9:15 a.m. “Coffee Group.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=707682145225837&set=a.182156554445068

MUSEUM—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Dairy at the Mill Day.” Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Highway 12, East Meredith. (607) 278-5744 or https://www.hanfordmills.org/

FAIR—10 a.m. “Otsego County Fairgrounds Clean-Up Day.” Clean the hall and animal barns in preparation for the Otsego County Fair. Potluck lunch. Martin Hall, Otsego County Fairgrounds, 48 Lake Street, Morris.

BEEKEEPING—10 a.m. to noon. “Coffee with a Beekeeper.” Featuring Dean Haskin of Mickle Hollow LLC. Reservation appreciated. East Worcester Beekeeping Supply, 59 Main Street, East Worcester. (518) 860-7988 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=576476762197966&set=a.112169051962075

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to noon. “Native Lifeways Workshop: Forging Friendships with Beaded Gifts.” Registration required. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

LIVE MUSIC—10 a.m. to noon. Music at the Market: Melissa Clark. Huntington Park, Wall Street, Oneonta.

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” Weekly classes open to all levels. Suggested donation applies. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

IROQUOIS—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Artist Demo: Lacrosse Stick Making with Preston Jacobs.” Included with museum admission. Iroquois Museum, 324 Caverns Road, Howes Cave. (518) 296-8949 or https://www.iroquoismuseum.org/

SIDEWALK SALE—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Books, housewares and postcards for sale to support the Greater Oneonta Historical Society. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1849993995854595/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

PLANETARIUM—Family-friendly shows open to the public. Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://www.facebook.com/events/4139578529612105/4139578552945436?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

• 10:30 a.m. “Worlds of Curiosity.”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

SIT N’ STITCH—11 a.m. Crochet with Emma or knit with Gloria. Beginners welcome, yarn and needles/hooks available. Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3131 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=761010516760053&set=a.244415948419515

FESTIVAL—Noon to 4 p.m. “Headwaters Music and Arts Festival.” Celebration of music, art and community. Showcases outdoor performances and community arts with activities for all ages. Main Street, Stamford. ( 607) 214-6040 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/headwatersmusicandartsfestival

PRESERVATION—Noon to 2 p.m. “Digitization Station.” Bring photos, slides, clippings, and more to be scanned and shared with local historical societies, etc. Richfield Springs Historical Museum, 134 Main Street, Richfield Springs. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10161823131418310&set=gm.24029900929976125&idorvanity=321873527872198

QUIET CAT CAFÉ—Noon to 3 p.m. Drink, snack and cuddle with adoptable kitties. Presented by the Super Heroes Humane Society. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2534359696920736/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

QUILTING—1 p.m. “Block of the Month Class Session.” Fees apply. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

OPERA—1 p.m. “The Rake’s Progress.” Music by Igor Stravinsky; libretto by W.H. Auden and Chester Kallman. Nick Shadow conjures tempting adventures for Tom Rakewell, while Anne Trulove fights for our protagonist’s salvation. Tickets required. Presented by The Glimmerglass Festival at the Alice Busch Opera Theater, 7300 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2255 or https://glimmerglass.org/events/the-rakes-progress/

WORKSHOP—1 p.m. “Home Herbalism: Building Your Own Apothecary.” Presented by AC Stauble-Hill, the Traveling Herb Farmer. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/688194933919832/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2025/DropinOpenStudioSingleSession

ANTIQUES—2-3:30 p.m. “What’s in Your Attic? What is it Worth?” Brian McMurray hosts an open discussion on identifying and evaluating “finds.” Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11 Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1138893868264980&set=a.458767152944325

THEATER—3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. “Kimberly Akimbo” by David Lindsay-Abaire. Presented by the Franklin Stage Company. The story of a teenager navigating adolescence, despite a rare condition that causes her to age rapidly. Free; donations appreciated. Also showing at 5 p.m. on 7/20. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/kimberly-akimbo/

LIVE MUSIC—4-5:30 p.m. Wyatt Ambrose. Free. Al Gallodoro Memorial Stage, Muller Plaza, Main Street, Oneonta.

ANNIVERSARY—4 p.m. “50th Anniversary Celebration.” Free community party featuring pet parade, food, dance and more. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Road, East Meredith. (607) 278-5454 or https://www.westkc.org/50th

CONCERT—4 p.m. Honest Brook Music Festival. Pianist Kiron Atom Tellian. Fees apply; registration required. The Barn, 1885 Honest Brook Road, Delhi. (607) 746-3770 or http://hbmf.org/

MARKET—5-10 p.m. “Nighttime Alley Market.” Dietz Street Alley, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1153874000120187&set=a.232668738907389

DANCE—6-8 p.m. Ecstatic Dance Oneonta presents “Qi Awakening.” Tickets required. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/qi-awakening-ecstatic-dance-oneonta-meets-qigong-tickets-1454824020809?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl

COCKTAILS—6-8 p.m. “Get Lit! Historic Lighting and Cocktails.” Fees apply. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or https://www.hydehall.org/copy-of-events

LIVE MUSIC—7 p.m. “The Irresistible Erie Concert.” Presented by the Erie Canal Singers. Free. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 113 or https://engagedpatrons.org/EventsExtended.cfm?SiteID=8271&EventID=560368&PK=

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs. Damaschke Field, Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 433-0545 or https://www.oneontaoutlaws.com/

OPERA—7:30 p.m. “Sunday in the Park with George.” Music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim; book by James Lapine. A dazzling exploration of life, love and the relentless drive to create. Tickets required. Presented by The Glimmerglass Festival at the Alice Busch Opera Theater, 7300 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2255 or https://glimmerglass.org/events/sunday/

