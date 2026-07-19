TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, July 20

Musical Storytelling at Meadow Links

LIVE MUSIC—7 p.m. “Music at Meadow Links”: Storied Winds. Musical storytelling for the whole family. Meadow Links Golf Pavilion, 502 County Road 27, Richfield Springs.(315) 858-1646 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1545068114073603&set=pcb.1545070520740029

BLOOD DRIVE—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oneonta Elks Lodge #1312, 86 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of sweet sausage with peppers and onions, German potato salad, cauliflower, and pears. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

YOUTH—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Held each Monday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

PHOTOGRAPHY—1-4 p.m. “3-Day Photography Workshop for Kids Ages 9-12.” Fees apply; registration required. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

STORY HOUR—2 p.m. Open to kids ages 0-4. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=994650969862285&set=pcb.994651299862252

TEEN BOARD GAMES—3 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=994650969862285&set=pcb.994651299862252

LIVE MUSIC—5:30 p.m. Summer Concert: Ten Gallon Matt. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 ext. 147 or https://pathfindervillage.org/events

BOOSTER CLUB—6 p.m. Monthly meeting of the Cooperstown Central School Sports Booster Club. Held the 3rd Monday of each month. Main Office, Cooperstown High School, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown. ccssportsboosterclub@gmail.com

WALKING CLUB—6 p.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=994650969862285&set=pcb.994651299862252

COOKBOOK CLUB—6 p.m. Edmeston Free Library, 26 East Street, Edmeston. (607) 965-8208 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1437234465104811&set=a.544469607714639

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