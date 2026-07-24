TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, July 25

Flea Market To Support

Friends of the Feral

FUNDRAISER—10 a.m. to 6 p.m. “Feral Flea Market and Vendor Fair.” Supports the Friends of the Feral-TNR Medical Fund for sick and injured cats. Laurens Recreation Center, 178 Balantic Hill Road, Laurens. (607) 242-4734 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2050101668905633?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

AMERICA250—All day. Laurens Day Celebration. Town wide garage sales, Utica Zoo animal booth, bubble show, grab-and-go breakfast at the Laurens Firehouse, screening of documentaries on the history of the Laurens Township. Parade at 5 p.m., live music and much more. Main Street Laurens. yreckert@yahoo.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=36993679623579219&set=gm.28382436568024591&idorvanity=448189265209363

FESTIVAL—8 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Catskill Mountain Yoga Festival.” Full day of movement, mindfulness, nature and community connection, featuring 50 yoga classes/workshops. SUNY Delhi, 454 Delhi Drive, Delhi. (607) 373-9000 or https://www.catskillmountainyogafestival.com/

FAMILY HIKE—9 a.m. Moms and Little Pathfinders Hiking Group: Canadarago Lake Overlook Loop. Families bring small children to explore a beautiful trail with lake views, forest and an overlook. Each parent is responsible for their own children. Bring proper footwear, water, snacks, weather-appropriate layers, towels, tick prevention, sunscreen, etc. Fetterly Forest Conservation Area, 302 Roses Hill Road, Richfield. https://www.facebook.com/events/1015878994165864?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

GILBERTSVILLE FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Saturdays through October. Located by the Gilbertsville Post Office, 3 Commercial Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2305 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10233288497016416&set=gm.2844485682561715&idorvanity=1641876026156026

FIELD DAY—9 a.m. Fireman Field Day and Tractor Pull. Hartwick Town Park. (607) 293-7741 or https://www.facebook.com/events/4212704949059302/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Huntington Memorial Park, Dietz Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

COFFEE GROUP—9:15 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=994650969862285&set=pcb.994651299862252

GARDEN TOUR—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Self-guided tour of local gardens to support the Gilbertsville Free Library. Purchase a map as your ticket, starting at 9:30 a.m. Gilbertsville Free Library, 17 Commercial Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2677 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10233730664830335&set=a.3755677932469

CONSERVATION—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Paddle & Pull: Water Chestnut at Canadarago Lake.” Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Bring your own watercraft, water, snacks, sunscreen, etc. for a five-mile paddle on easy water. Meet at the Canadarago Lake Boat Launch, 135 Dennison Road, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/candaragopull

CRAFTS—10 a.m. “Crafts at the Beach!” Explore a different craft each Saturday. Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. (607) 432-2114 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1386987776554593/1386987796554591/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

CLEAN-UP—10 a.m. Otsego County Fair Grounds Clean-up. Get ready for the fair. Includes potluck lunch. Meet at Martin Hall, Otsego County Fair Grounds, Morris.

FREEDOM RIDE—10 a.m. “3rd Annual Freedom Ride 2026.” Friends of Recovery Dedicated to Others, 22 Elm Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-4435 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1474008978103793&set=a.551041313733902

TAI CHI—10:30-11:30 a.m. Slow meditative movement that helps improve range of motion and balance. Led by Wanda Hunt. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1422176859945718&set=a.545675200929226

PLANETARIUM—Family-friendly show open to the public. Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

• 10:30 a.m. “Mars: The Ultimate Voyage.”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

LEGO CLUB—11 a.m. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://libraries.4cls.org/hartwick/events/

FUNDRAISER—11 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Dine Out for a Cause.” A percentage of the proceeds of your visit benefit hospice and palliative care patients of Helios Care. Feel Good Smoothie Bar and Café, 4 Clinton Plaza, Oneonta. (607) 386-4079 or https://helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

EXERCISE—Noon. “Let’s Move: Come Play Capoeira.” Unique Brazilian practice that blends martial arts, dance, music and culture. All welcome. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1599017385560750&set=a.784934640302366

CAR SHOW—Noon to 4 p.m. “7th Annual Antique Car Show Cruise-In.” 50/50 raffle, vendors, refreshments and more. Free to the public; fees apply for cars. Windfall Dutch Barn, 2009-2019 County Highway 80, Fort Plain. (607) 263-5230 or http://www.windfalldutchbarn.com/events2.html

ANNIVERSARY—Noon to 4 p.m. Free community barbecue to celebrate the 55th anniversary of the Pine Lake Campus. Includes yard games, rock painting, henna tattoos, water games and more. Pine Lake Campus of Hartwick College, 1894 Charlotte Creek Road, Oneonta. (607) 431-4520 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1528781669041924&set=a.334687511784685

FUNDRAISER—12:30 p.m. until sold out. Chicken BBQ and Rib Dinner. Proceeds benefit the new village welcome sign by the Sharon Springs Chamber of Commerce. NBT Bank, 105 Main Street, Sharon Springs. (716) 472-4098 or https://www.sharonspringschamber.org/

WRITING—1-3 p.m. “Writing in Response: An Ekphrastic Workshop with Julene Waffle.” The Gatehouse, 130 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1024424986637191/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

WORKSHOP—1-4 p.m. “Gelli Plate Printmaking Workshop.” Fees apply; registration required. All materials included. Eagle Street Studio, 20 Eagle Street, Cooperstown. bjluhmann@me.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10237555805126720&set=gm.2906090173064405&idorvanity=1785769831763117

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

SEWING CLASS—1:30-3 p.m. All experience levels welcome. Held each Saturday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=278537215089176&set=a.112626061680293

THEATER—2-4 p.m. “Cause and Effect: Loco7 Dance Puppet Theatre Residency.” Free. Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. (607) 326-7908 or https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/loco7-cause-and-effect

CHICKEN BBQ—2:30-4:30 p.m. or sold out. Laurens American Auxiliary Chicken BBQ. Eat in or take out. Fees apply. Laurens American Legion Auxiliary, 11 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 432-6314 or https://www.facebook.com/groups/448189265209363/

HALL OF FAME—3 p.m. Awards presentation featuring the Ford C. Frick Award to Joe Buck, the play-by-play voice of ESPN and FOX; the BBWAA Career Excellence Award to Paul Hoynes of the “Cleveland Plain Dealer”; and the Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award to Bill White. Rick Monday will also be honored on the 50th anniversary of his rescue of the American flag. Tickets required. Alice Busch Opera Theater, Cooperstown. baseballhall.org/visit.

LIVE MUSIC—4 p.m. Wyatt Ambrose. The Al Gallodoro Memorial Stage, Muller Plaza, Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 434-8458 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122182426142871699&set=pcb.122182428140871699

HALL OF FAME—6 p.m. “Parade of Legends.” Baseball Hall of Famers ride down Main Street to a private reception at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. Main Street, Cooperstown. baseballhall.org/visit.

OUTDOORS—6:30-8:30 p.m. “Bingo, Bonfire and S’mores.” Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. (607) 432-2114 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1183264837243473

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Amsterdam Mohawks. Damaschke Field, Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 433-0545 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1546575997513380&set=a.470459761791681

FILM—7-9 p.m. “Film Festival: Great Expectations (1946).” An orphan of 1810s Kent rises to gentlemanly status with help from a mysterious benefactor. Tickets required. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/great-expectations-1946-starring-john-mills-and-jean-simmons-tickets-1838557407699?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

OPEN MIC—7-9 p.m. “Coffee House.” Singers, writers, musicians, and more are invited to share works. 10-20 minute slots. Light refreshments available. Free, open to the public. Held each 4th Saturday. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church, 128 Church Street, Schuyler Lake. (315) 858-2523.

LIVE MUSIC—7-10 p.m. The Lake House Summer Concert Series: Past Prime. Lakeside Stage, The Lake House, 2521 County Highway 22, Richfield Springs. (720) 940-8377 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122214896300321695&set=a.122109156536321695

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Annie Jr.” Presented by Orpheus Theatre’s Startstruck Players. Tickets required. Also showing at 3 p.m. on 7/26. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1800 or https://www.orpheustheatre.org/

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Home? A Palestinian Woman’s Search for Life, Liberty and Happiness.” Free; suggested donation appreciated. Also showing at 5 p.m. on 7/26. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/home/

SHOOTING—8:30 p.m. “Shoot for the Moon.” Blacklight shooting event. All welcome to join or just watch. Fees apply. Milford Fish and Game Club, 432 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 322-6118 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1593243519261564&set=a.582132207039372

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