TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, August 1

‘Powering the Grid’

Exhibit at The Art Garage

EXHIBIT—2-4 p.m. “Powering the Grid.” Featuring works on paper and indigo-colored textile that incorporate visual grids. Open Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting 8/8 through 9/12 or by appointment. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

TRAP SHOOT—8 a.m. “4th Annual Smitty Buddy Trap Shoot.” Food, prizes and more. Unadilla Rod and Gun Club, 566 Butternut Road, Unadilla. (607) 316-5997 or https://www.facebook.com/events/4441626206122246?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

BIRDING—8 a.m. “Mindful Birding.” Led by Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society volunteers. Begins with an easy walk on the trails followed by quiet time at the meditation garden pavilion. All welcome. Free; donation to arboretum appreciated. Registration required. Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road, Esperance. (607) 397-3815 or https://www.facebook.com/events/884190211409493?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

PISTOL PERMITS—9 a.m. to noon. Saturday pistol permit services. First Saturday of each month. Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, 172 County Highway 33 West, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4271 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1202767338617614&set=a.276529104574780

DMV—9 a.m. to noon. DMV Saturday. Convenient and accessible DMV services. Held first Saturday of each month by appointment only. Village of Richfield Springs, 118 Main Street, Richfield Springs. https://www.otsegocountyny.gov/departments/a-c/county_clerk/new_york_state_dmv_website.php

WORKSHOP—9 a.m. to noon. “Stained Glass with Chris.” Make either a hot air balloon or a bee in your own color palette. Fees apply; registration required. Main View Gallery and Studios, 77 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1890 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1440105157926559&set=a.492281632708921

GILBERTSVILLE FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Saturdays through October. Located by the Gilbertsville Post Office, 3 Commercial Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2305 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10233288497016416&set=gm.2844485682561715&idorvanity=1641876026156026

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Huntington Memorial Park, Dietz Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

COFFEE GROUP—9:15 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=994650976528951&set=pcb.994651299862252

CRAFTS—10 a.m. “Crafts at the Beach!” Explore a different craft each Saturday. Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. (607) 432-2114 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1386987776554593/1386987823221255/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

YARD SALE—10 a.m. “Cooperstown Community Yard Sale Day.” Locals are invited to set up and sell treasures. Fees apply; registration required. Held first Saturday of the month through September. Oaks Creek Farm and Market, 4970 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. (607) 779-8580 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=939797792355884&set=gm.1285539030456942

PLANETARIUM—Family-friendly show open to the public. Fees apply. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Perna Science Building, Room 018A, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-2011 or https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

• 10:30 a.m. “Mars: The Ultimate Voyage.”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

EXERCISE—Noon. “Let’s Move: Come Play Capoeira.” Unique Brazilian practice that blends martial arts, dance, music and culture. All welcome. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1599017385560750&set=a.784934640302366

LIVE MUSIC—1-4 p.m. Bone Doctor. Fees apply. Bring a beach chair and dancing shoes. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1006229438908972/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Summer2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

SEWING CLASS—1:30-3 p.m. All experience levels welcome. Held each Saturday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=278537215089176&set=a.112626061680293

LIBRARY—2 p.m. “Kids Dinosaur Craft.” Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1290196113134754&set=a.458767152944325

SINGING—4 p.m. “Finding Your Voice with Sara Albright.” An encouraging and hands-on vocal workshop for singers of all levels. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/784631808044577

CELEBRATION—5-9 p.m. “Bison Month Celebration.” Evening “camp style” event, featuring outdoor movie “Brother Bear,” bonfire with s’mores, raffling off of a bison blanket and more. Bison Island Ranch, 194 Engleville Road, Sharon Springs. bisonislandranch@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/events/1570976517864945?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

PARLOR PARTY—7-9 p.m. “Gilded Age Parlor Party.” Fun, games, dancing, social maneuvering, extravagance and gilded age costumes recommended. Tickets required. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gilded-age-parlor-party-tickets-1839268514639?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

LIVE MUSIC—7-10 p.m. The Lake House Summer Concert Series: Uncle Charlie and the Meatballs. Lakeside Stage, The Lake House, 2521 County Highway 22, Richfield Springs. (720) 940-8377 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122214896300321695&set=a.122109156536321695

FILM—7 p.m. Free screening of “Firelight,” which was filled around Oneonta and Otsego County. Donations appreciated. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Dual Rivet Dance.” Free; suggested donation appreciated. Also showing at 5 p.m. on 8/2. Franklin Stage Company, 25 Institute Street, Franklin. (607) 829-3700 or https://franklinstagecompany.org/events/dual-rivet-dance/

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