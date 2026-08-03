TIME OUT OTSEGO for TUESDAY, August 4

Benefit Concert for

Schuyler Lake Food Pantry

CONCERT—7 p.m. Cooperstown Community Band. Schuyler Lake Food Pantry, 1472 County Highway 22, Schuyler Lake. (607) 267-9051.

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Local community members gather to chat about what’s happening around Oneonta. Held each Tuesday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.greenearthoneonta.com/class-schedule

OTSEGO COUNTY FAIR—8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Featuring the rodeo by Painted Pony Championship Rodeo. Midway opens at 2 p.m. Held through 8/9. Otsego County Fair Grounds, 48 Lake Street, Morris. (607) 263-5289 or https://otsegocountyfair.org/events/

CHANGEOVER DAY—9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Avoid heavy traffic and pedestrians on State Route 205. Cooperstown All Star Village, Oneonta. https://wegootsego.com/changeover/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at the College Camp, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 431-8010 or https://susqadk.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chef’s salad cold plate, three-bean salad, dinner roll and cookies. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

SUMMER FUN—Noon to 2 p.m. Children ages 5-15 learn about “Stone Age Jewelry.” Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=994650976528951&set=pcb.994651299862252

TUESDAY MARKET—Noon to 4 p.m. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

MINECRAFT CLUB—1 p.m. Held Tuesdays through 8/11. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1408474684637294&set=a.546921787459259

VETERANS—3-5 p.m. Tour the Oneonta Veterans Museum, featuring memorabilia, photographs and more, donated by local families. Free; donations appreciated. On view 3-5 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday. American Legion Post 259, 279 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122206890842460363&set=a.122095360988460363

HOBBY HANGOUT—3 p.m. “Seashell Palettes.” Bring a work in progress or start something new. Open to all aged 8+. Springfield Library, 129 County Highway 29A Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1066803289005133&set=a.222190773466393

COMMUNITY PARTY—4-7 p.m. Party at the Community Garden. View wheelchair specific garden box, tour the garden plots, visit the pollinator garden and more. Bring a friend. Community Garden, Wilcox Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1467416435432607&set=a.232668728907390

BIG RIGS—5 p.m. “Big Rig Cruise-In.” Community is invited to view hard-working trucks, big equipment, emergency vehicles and vintage cars. Free. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 ext. 147 or https://pathfindervillage.org/events

SIGN UP—5 p.m. Sign up for a bus trip from Cooperstown to New York City. Fees apply; cash only. Trip departure date is 11/7. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1509687454532377&set=a.557428266424972

MEDITATION—5:30 p.m. “Learn to Meditate.” Presented by Sahaja Meditation. Free. All welcome. Held Tuesdays through 8/25. Origins Café and Carefree Gardens, 558 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (518) 428-4692 or https://meditateupstate.com/

MEET & GREET—5:30 p.m. Welcome Home Cooperstown. Newcomers to the community are invited to make connections and learn about local organizations. This month’s gathering features an ice cream social hosted by Bassett Medical Recruiting. On the lawn at the Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. welcomehomecooperstown@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/welcomehomecooperstown

DANCE—5:30-7 p.m. Register for fall dance class and receive a bag of goodies while supplies last. Holbrook-Wade School of Dance, 140 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 263-5523 or http://www.holbrookwadedance.com/

NEW YORK STATE—6 p.m. Public Hearing on Child Poverty. Presented by the Child Poverty Reduction Advisory Council. Registration encouraged. Spiritus Christi Church, 121 Fitzhugh Street North, Rochester. (518) 473-1090 or https://otda.ny.gov/news/meetings/cprac/2026-08-04/

LIVE MUSIC—6:30 p.m.; food trucks open at 5:30 p.m. Grateful Upstate Toodeloo. Presented by the Cooperstown Lakefront Concert Series. Lakefront Park, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownLakefront/posts/pfbid02SgmmFXkTmNDKqPLeEXFwgjrMBEz1BG69ygG4QYs6YMN8z8g2CVXDYDK13ZRCeMZsl

LIVE MUSIC—7 p.m. “The Westerlies: Paradise.” Presented by the Cooperstown Summer Music Festival. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (877) 666-7421 or https://www.cooperstownmusicfest.org/new-events

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