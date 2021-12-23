Tips for travelers amid COVID chaos

Covid-19 wreaked havoc with domestic and international travel, but a local expert says travelers are beginning to regroup and can benefit from a reminder on new protocols in place.

“There are some important things to keep in mind now that people are thinking of traveling again, especially internationally,” said Joan Badgley, owner of Leatherstocking Trails travel agency in Cooperstown.

Some may have let their passports lapse during the Covid-19 travel shutdown.

“Make sure your passport is valid,” she said. “Many countries require that your passport be valid for at least six months after your arrival before they will grant you entry into their country.”

Ms. Badgley said pandemic-related slow-downs cause passport renewals to take longer than usual.

“Thanks to the pandemic, the time to get a passport renewed is up to 11 weeks,” she said. “Expedited applications are taking up to seven weeks, and they are charging an extra $60 for that service.”

She said Leatherstocking Trails reminds international travelers to stay on guard during their visits abroad, with “simple things” people can do to protect themselves and their belongings.

“Don’t keep your passport or your wallet in your back pocket,” Ms. Badgley said. “It’s easier to get pickpocketed when it’s in your back pocket.”

Be smart about taxis and public transportation.

“Get in the habit of double-checking the seat of the taxi or bus, go back into your hotel room and make sure you have everything,” she said. “Phones, wallets and passports are easily left behind, and tracking them down is difficult.”

Ms. Badgley believes applying for Global Entry will save time and frustration as well.

“It really pays to get Global Entry, it gives you expedited processing through U.S. Customs and Border Control at airports and it’s only $100,” she said. “That includes TSA Pre-Check, too, and it’s good for five years,” she said. Visit www.ttp.dhs.gov for more information.

Last but not least, she suggests signing up for the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, or STEP.

“STEP is a free government service that lets travelers enroll their international travel with the U.S. Embassy or Consulate nearest to their destination,” she said. “I wouldn’t leave home without it.” For more information on STEP, visit www.step.state.gov.

With Covid-19 and its variants again on the rise throughout the world, travel laws are changing constantly. Do your research with the help of these websites, as well as the Otsego County Department of Health at www.otsegocounty.com/departments/health.

As the experts put it, caution and early planning will make traveling less stressful and more enjoyable.