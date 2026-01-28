Advertisement. Advertise with us

Top Photos from Fall, Winter 2025

By ERIC SANTOMAURO-STENZEL
OTSEGO COUNTY

Since starting as a reporter here at AllOtsego in September 2025, I’ve had the chance to travel the county telling all kinds of stories. Along the way, I made photos of what I saw. Here are some of my favorites, some published and others shared here for the first time.

The Glimmerglass Queen sails south on Otsego Lake past Three Mile Point on October 4, 2025. (Photo by Eric Santomauro-Stenzel)
Veterans fire blanks at a Veterans Day event in Cooperstown on November 11, 2025. (Photo by Eric Santomauro-Stenzel)
The hills of Oneonta, seen from Eco-Yotta Inc.’s property in the Town of Oneonta on October 24, 2025. (Photo by Eric Santomauro-Stenzel)
The group leader of CooperstownOneonta Indivisible, Virginia Kennedy, addresses demonstrators at the October 18, 2025 No Kings protest in the City of Oneonta. (Photo by Eric Santomauro-Stenzel)
At Cooperstown Junior-Senior High School’s Homecoming football game on October 3, a Cooperstown player breaks a tackle from West Canada Valley. Cooperstown won, 26 to 14. (Photo by Eric Santomauro-Stenzel)
A paraglider flies over the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum on October 2, 2025. (Photo by Eric Santomauro-Stenzel)
Since early 2025, demonstrators have gathered in front of the Cooperstown Post Office on Thursday afternoons to show support for peace and protest the Trump administration, pictured here on October 2, 2025. (Photo by Eric Santomauro-Stenzel)
Sherri France, local athlete, coach and educator, accepts the Fetterman Award at The Otesaga Resort Hotel on October 29, 2025 for her decades of work to support local athletics. (Photo by Eric Santomauro-Stenzel)
New York Pizzeria in Cooperstown gets its parking lot cleared of snow on December 30, 2025. (Photo by Eric Santomauro-Stenzel)
The Mirabito gas station in Cherry Valley on December 22, 2025. (Photo by Eric Santomauro-Stenzel)

