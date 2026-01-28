Top Photos from Fall, Winter 2025

Since starting as a reporter here at AllOtsego in September 2025, I’ve had the chance to travel the county telling all kinds of stories. Along the way, I made photos of what I saw. Here are some of my favorites, some published and others shared here for the first time.
Enough. ICE and CBP need to leave Minnesota and Maine, where they have started another invasion operation, full stop. Our own New York senators, representatives, and Governor Hochul must call for the full cessation of ICE and CBP activities in all American cities, towns, and rural areas immediately.…
The case for a new jail has included that the old one is built with an outdated design that is less rehabilitative for incarcerated individuals and under new state rules requires heavier staffing, it is falling into disrepair and does not have enough space for the jail population.…
The Warrant Service Officer model “allows ICE to train, certify and authorize state and local law enforcement officers to serve and execute administrative warrants on aliens in their agency’s jail,” according to ICE’s website.…
January 22, 2026
