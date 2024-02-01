Tough All Over…
OTSEGO COUNTY—The Oneonta Wendy’s makes an editorial comment on the current business climate (above), while Family Dollar in the Hartwick Commons prepares to close after 35 years.
OTSEGO COUNTY—The Oneonta Wendy’s makes an editorial comment on the current business climate (above), while Family Dollar in the Hartwick Commons prepares to close after 35 years.
I cannot stress this point strongly enough: We can no longer assume that there is any “safe” drug supply on the streets, social media, or the Internet (licensed online pharmacies and regulated dispensaries excepted).…
Be that as it may, carnivals—winter festivals, winter carnivals, snow festivals, frost fairs—have been around for a long time. They are especially popular in the wintry countries of the north, where the long, cold, snowy and, in the past, very often severe weather conditions exacerbate the winter doldrums, forcing the residents indoors and offering them no rewarding and stimulating social activity.…
This year, join me as we bridge the gap between understanding energy in the scientific sense and harnessing it in our daily lives. As we increase our knowledge of energy, we can also adopt practical, tried-and-true methods to boost our own energy levels...…
Is this Wendy’s still owned by the same guy who
complained on the sign about Covid shutdowns hurting his business? Is it possible that no one wants to work for someone who is more concerned with profit than the health of his employees and customers?