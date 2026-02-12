Stacie Haynes, left, and Samantha Ceresna look over the SQSPCA’s small herd of goats. (Photo by Eric Santomauro-Stenzel)

Touring the SQSPCA’s New Digs at Campbell Hill Farm

Pigs are just some of the farm animals the SQSPCA is offering up for adoption at its new farm. (Photo by Eric Santomauro-Stenzel)

By ERIC SANTOMAURO-STENZEL

MIDDLEFIELD

This past fall, the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals announced it had acquired a farm to house many of its farm animals for potential adoption with the Safe Pasture Project initiative. Now, as efforts continue to prepare the facility for a hoped for May open house, the Campbell Hill Farm is caring for three horses (one of which is a mini horse), five ducks, three geese, two pigs, eight goats, three chickens, and one sheep.

“Everybody you see here is available for adoption,” SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes said.

While currently including a main building with an office with attached barn, another barn, and pasture for the horses, the 26-acre farm also has substantial empty space that could be used in the future. Campbell Hill Farm is managed by Samantha Ceresna.

Before securing the farm, Haynes said, the SQSPCA was heavily reliant on the generosity of locals willing to foster and was forced to send animals to other facilities for care.

“Until last year, we had farm animals in Schoharie County, Chenango County, Delaware County, and it became too much for our staff to be driving all over trying to provide care and keep things organized,” Haynes said.

She added she could think of only two other upstate organizations with farms like the SQSPCA’s.

With an over-100-year history, the SQSPCA has remained a steadfast presence in Otsego County. In recent years, the organization has worked with the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office to assist with animal cruelty cases. Among other factors, that has led to an increase in farm animals under the organization’s care.

The SQSPCA is currently hosting a fundraising drive with a matching challenge from Ed and Carol Forman.

“If we raise $20,000.00 and we have at least 100 donors, they will give us $20,000.00,” Haynes said. The deadline is this Saturday, February 14.

“We’re really excited to have this challenge right now. We’re about halfway there with donors and funds,” Haynes said.