Town of Hartwick to have Halloween events

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

There will be two Halloween events on Saturday, Oct. 30, in the Town of Hartwick.

In conjunction with the Hartwick Historical Society, there will be a “spirited stroll” through the Hartwick Cemetery where knowledgeable guides will speak about legends, folklore and history from Hartwick. This will be a 3 p.m.

At 4:30 p.m. there will be a husky treat trail through the Town Park where kids can dress in costume and collect candy and treats. This will go till 6 p.m.

For more information on either of these events, email theclerkisin@gmail.com.