Town Officials Call Emergency Meeting To Address Concerns

By DARLA M. YOUNGS

HARTWICK

Town of Hartwick Councilmember Bryan LoRusso reached out to the New York State Department of Health last week, following reports from a resident who has questioned the health and safety of the town’s water system.

“I am writing today out of concern as it relates to the current condition of the water tank servicing the Town of Hartwick’s Water District, which is located at 180 East Hill Road, Hartwick, NY,” LoRusso’s letter reads. “As a Town of Hartwick Board Member, I am concerned about the health and safety of our town’s water system and our residents who reside in the District and use the water.

“Please take a look at the picture taken recently at the Town’s water tank. I am having a hard time believing this is healthy, and I would like not only to know if this should be shut down but also what remediation needs to take place to clean this up. Will the DOH please step in and inspect this structure and make recommendations?”

LoRusso shared a photograph on Facebook last week taken of the inside of the water supply building by what he calls a “whistleblower.”

“Can I offer you a cup of mold?” he asked in a message to “The Freeman’s Journal.”

As of Tuesday, April 8, LoRusso had not heard back himself from the Department of Health, but Interim Town Supervisor Connie Haney released the following statement on Friday, April 4 in response to an e-mail inquiry sent to all town officials:

“I have personally spoken with the Lead Engineer at the DOH and he has confirmed that our water is safe for consumption. There is NO cause for alarm. Our water operator and deputy have been involved with the DOH to address structural concerns at the water shed for some time.”

Town Councilmember Chris Briggs is Hartwick’s water supply administrator, whose responsibilities include checking and testing the water monthly for quality and maintaining the wells and pumps, according to the town’s website.

Haney said town officials will be addressing the current water concerns at an emergency water meeting to be held on Monday, April 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the Hartwick Town Hall, prior to the 6:30 p.m. regularly scheduled board meeting.

Haney was appointed interim town supervisor unanimously by Hartwick Councilmembers Briggs, LoRusso, Bruce Markusen and Tom Murphy in January, and continues to navigate the divide between the four officials, who have been at loggerheads since last fall.

Those with questions or concerns can contact Haney at supervisor@hartwickny.gov.