Town Talk by Joshua Youngquist

Rivera on Priorities, Projects, Fairness and Endless Opportunity

The Town of Oneonta is moving through a period of steady change, and Town Supervisor Will Rivera says the community is ready for what comes next. In a detailed conversation with AllOtsego, Rivera outlined the town’s major priorities, the projects now underway, and his vision for a future where Town of Oneonta residents—and the revenue they generate—are fully recognized at the county level.

Rivera began by explaining the town’s place in the region.

“The city is like a donut hole, and the town is the donut. We’re the large area—West End, Southside, East End,” he said.

As the main corridor between Cooperstown and the City of Oneonta, the town carries much of the area’s commercial activity and infrastructure needs.

One of the largest efforts is the $7 million Southside transportation project, funded by the New York State Department of Transportation. Rivera said the investment will make the corridor safer “for those that are walking it, driving it, or biking there,” and help residents, workers, and visitors travel through the area more easily. He thanked Governor Kathy Hochul and DOT for supporting the project.

Another major initiative is the West End Economic Development Survey, supported by a $40,000.00 award from Empire State Development. Rivera said the town will hire a consultant to gather data, create renderings, and run focus groups to learn “what the West End needs…how we’re going to improve the economy, how we’re going to bring jobs, entertainment, housing, and use up all our spaces meaningfully.”

The long‑term goal is to apply for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, which could bring in “almost $14-15 million” if the town is selected.

Housing remains a central concern, especially for young people who want to stay in the area after college. Rivera pointed to the town’s renewed Short Term Rental Ad-Hoc Committee, which is expected to share recommendations soon. The goal, he said, is to “balance the housing for individuals that want to stay here…but also understand that short‑term rentals do have an opportunity.”

Rivera also spoke about the town’s role in generating county revenue, and how little of that revenue returns to the town.

“The Town of Oneonta generates about 75 percent of the sales tax revenue for the whole county,” he said. “We maybe get 0.15 of that revenue because 12 percent automatically goes to the city due to a really archaic formula, and then the other goes to the county and the other municipalities.”

He said the current formula cannot continue.

“We can’t continue down that path…we’re the largest area within the county that’s being developed,” he said.

Even “one extra percent” of revenue would help the town repair roads, update equipment, hire staff and manage growing infrastructure needs, according to Rivera.

Rivera said the town’s small staff makes the imbalance even harder.

“We don’t have six people working in codes…we don’t have a planner or a grant writer,” he said.

Rivera added that he works “60- to 80-hour weeks on top of another full‑time paying job,” which shows how much pressure local government faces.

A fairer share of revenue, he said, would directly help residents.

“Any extra that we get from the county, that’s a tax break—that’s a huge win,” Rivera said, pointing out that even a small tax cut could help families afford groceries, medical bills or holiday expenses.

Rivera also discussed the town’s well‑known data‑center moratorium, which drew strong public involvement. He said the board acted “in unison” and that his own decision was shaped by “the 700 signatures we received, the hundreds of people that came to meetings.”

He stressed transparency in the process.

“As long as I’m here, you’re getting everything…we’re not getting as many visitors during board meetings because I think people feel that they’re okay right now,” he said.

Throughout the conversation, Rivera returned to the same message: his commitment to the people who live in Oneonta.

“My goal as just a concerned person in general is how can I be creative in making sure that I address [the community’s needs]. But also, I know that I will fight for my community when I need to.”

Rivera’s vision for Oneonta is rooted in growth, fairness, and opportunity—shaped by residents, strengthened by state investment, and supported by his push for a more balanced share of county revenue.