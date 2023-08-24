Emily Morell with Oneonta Town Board members Brett Holleran and Kim Fierke. (Photo provided)

Town Talk: Town of Oneonta

Emily Morell, a dedicated member of Girl Scout Troop 30296 in Oneonta, has successfully accomplished a significant milestone by completing her Girl Scout Gold Award project. The Girl Scout Gold Award represents the highest achievement within the Girl Scouts organization, showcasing the remarkable dedication and determination of young individuals to make a positive impact on their communities.

Emily Morell’s journey in Girl Scouts spans an impressive 14 years, during which she has not only demonstrated her commitment to the organization but has also achieved the Bronze and Silver awards, both of which are prerequisites for pursuing the Gold Award. Through her involvement with the Scouts, Emily has not only gained valuable life skills but has also forged enduring friendships.

Recognizing the importance of community enhancement and inclusivity, Emily’s Gold Award project centered around the expansion and enhancement of the existing pavilion at the Greater Plains Elementary School’s Town Pool area.

“I approached the Town Board when I started looking for a Gold Award project, and they mentioned that the building at the town pool needed some improvements and maintenance. They said that it needed some paint and more shade in the area. I was happy to help and I hope the community enjoys the space,” Morell said.

The project involved extending the pavilion by 8 feet on each side, providing additional space for community members to gather, relax, and enjoy the surroundings.

Furthermore, the project involved the installation of two new rows of benches within the pavilion, and notably, one bench specially designated for individuals with disabilities. This thoughtful addition, placed closer to the pool area, aims to create a more accessible and welcoming environment for all members of the community. Alongside the structural enhancements, the team undertook a revitalization effort by painting the existing building and pavilion, breathing new life into the community space.

“We are immensely proud of the work Emily and her team have done,” said Randal I. Mowers, Oneonta town supervisor. “Her dedication to community improvement and inclusivity provides us with a shining example of good citizenship.”

The completion of Emily Morell’s Gold Award project marks not only a personal accomplishment but a significant contribution to the Oneonta community. Her efforts stand as a testament to the positive impact that young individuals can have when they combine their passion with action.

Emily is the daughter of David and Susan Morell. Susan is also the Troop 30296 leader.

Submitted by the Town of Oneonta.