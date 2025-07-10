Tubia Named 2025 Parisian Memorial Scholarship Recipient

TANNER TUBIA

(Photo provided)

ONEONTA—This year’s Ricky J. Parisian Memorial Scholarship Foundation scholarship recipient is Oneonta High School senior Tanner Tubia. The announcement was made on Friday, June 20 by David Brower, chair of the foundation’s Selection Committee and past scholarship recipient, during a presentation held in honor of the late Ricky J. Parisian.

Selected through a nomination and review process that remains completely independent from the foundation, Tubia stood out for his character, leadership, and service to others, qualities that exemplify the legacy of Ricky J. Parisian, officials said.

“Tanner is polite, thoughtful and helpful,” said Brower. “He is not only on time and prepared, but always willing to lend a hand, whether in the classroom or beyond. One of his nominators noted that Tanner didn’t just attend study hall, he made himself useful, often volunteering without being asked.”

A leader among his peers, Tubia is known for his strong work ethic, integrity and exemplary academic performance, especially in college-level psychology courses. According to a press release, he is a proud member of the National Honor Society and plans to study forensics in college, an academic path that aligns closely with the values of justice and public service that defined Ricky Parisian’s life.

“Tanner treats others with kindness and respect,” Brower continued. “He is sincere, reliable and consistently strives to be the best version of himself. In short, he is exactly the kind of young person this scholarship was created to honor.”

The Ricky J. Parisian Memorial Scholarship was established in memory of Ricky J. Parisian, an Oneonta native, athlete and law enforcement officer who lost his life on May 20, 1994 while attempting to stop an armed robbery. Parisian, a former member of the Special Investigation Unit in White Plains, New York, was deeply committed to public service and to making his community a safer place. According to officials, his legacy lives on through this scholarship, awarded annually to a graduating OHS senior who exemplifies Parisian’s values, integrity, kindness, courage and compassion.

Unlike traditional scholarships, students cannot apply for this award. Instead, faculty and staff at Oneonta High School nominate students who meet a set of criteria reflecting Parisian’s character, including respect for others, honesty, responsibility, loyalty, pursuit of excellence, and good citizenship.

The scholarship provides $2,000.00 per semester, up to $4,000.00 per academic year, toward undergraduate study. Recipients who continue their education full time in a graduate program may also request additional financial support from the foundation, officials said.

Tubia joins a distinguished group of past recipients who have gone on to lead lives of impact, purpose, and service, according to Brower. The scholarship was formally presented during the OHS graduation ceremony last month.

“The Ricky J. Parisian Memorial Scholarship Foundation extends its heartfelt congratulations to Tanner and his family on this well-deserved honor,” the press release reads.