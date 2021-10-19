Tuesday Playoff Roundup:
Milford-Laurens, Schenevus,
Franklin-Unatego boys advance
STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com
Sixth seeded Milford/Laurens advanced to the second round of the Section IV Class D boys soccer tournament with a 2-0 win over No. 11 Edmeston on Tuesday, Oct. 19, in Laurens.
The Cats took only 39 seconds to get on the scoreboard as Brock Mann beat a Edmeston defender and threaded a pass past two other Panthers to an open Donta Sherwood, who ran onto it and fired it into the net past goalie Bryce Bolton.
The score would remain 1-0 until 10 minutes left in the second half when M/L’s Martin Thorsland had a throw in that bounced in the box before Riley Stevens slammed it past Bolton, putting the hosts up, 2-0.
Chase Long got the shut out for Milford/Laurens (12-5), which advances to play at No. 3 seeded Downsville on Friday, Oct 22.
More results below.
BOYS SOCCER
Schenevus 3, Charlotte Valley 2, OT
In Schenevus, Cody Feil scored a golden goal on an assist from Mehki Regg to help the No. 7 seeded Dragons beat visiting Charlotte Valley, the 10 seed in the Section IV Class D playoffs.
Wyndham Spooner and Trevor Schneider also scored for Schenevus (9-6-1), which play at No. 2 seed South Kortright on Friday.
Dylan Waid scored both goals for CV.
H-T 3, Worcester 0
In Worcester, No. 9 Hunter-Tanersville got two goals from Kristian Aizstrauts to upset No. 8 Worcester in the Section IV Class D playoffs.
Franklin-Unatego 8, Newark Valley 0
In Franklin, Matthew Serrao had three goals and two assists as No. 7 seeded Franklin-Unatego beat visiting Newark Valley in the first round of the Section IV Class C boys soccer playoffs.
Braeden Johnson scored two goals and Aiden Nolan, Wyatt Beers and Brandon Gregory all scored a goal for Franklin-Unatego (15-1-1), which is at No. 2 seed Greene on Friday.