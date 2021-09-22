Tuesday Sports Roundup: Big comeback sends Franklin/Unatego past Milford/Laurens

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

The Milford/Laurens boys soccer team jumped out to an early 2-0 first half lead over Franklin/Unatego, but couldn’t hold on, falling 4-2, in a Tri-Valley League game in Laurens on Tuesday, Sept. 21. Brock Mann sent a pass to Donta Sherwood who ran onto it and scored the game’s first goal 22 minutes into the match. With six minutes to go in the half, Mann setup teammate Justin LaPilusa to put M/L up, 2-0. The second half wasn’t kind to M/L though as Franklin/Unatego took only eight minutes to score and cut the host’s lead to 2-1. Ten minutes later, Franklin/Unatego went on a three-goal spree in the span of two minutes. The last of the three goals came on a penalty kick where Matt Serrao beat M/L keeper Chase Long with a low shot to the left corner. Serrao would finish the day with two goals, while Chase Birdsall and Braeden Johnson had the other goals for Franklin/Unatego and Jacob Kingsbury had two assists. More sports below.

GIRLS SOCCER

Milford 1, Franklin 1

In Franklin, the two school squared off minus their combined partners, but had to settle for a tie in a key Tri-Valley League game.

After a scoreless first half, the Purple Devils struck first when Valentine Temple scored on a shot from about 30 out that bounced and then went high into the net. With about 32 minutes left in regulation, Franklin led, 1-0.

However, with about 20 minutes left, Kara Mertz broke free of the Franklin defense and scored on a pass from Lexi Sutphin.

The teams played two 10-minute overtimes, but neither team could score. Milford’s Grace Cohn had a good look at the goal with about seven minutes left in the second OT, but the ball hit the cross post and bounced away.

Morris 2, Laurens 1

In Morris, Maiya King scored twice to lead the host Mustangs over Laurens in a TVL match.

Jaidon Brodie scored for Laurens on an assist from Kya McNicol.

Maddie Coleman had 10 saves in goal for Morris.

Schenevus 11, Sharon Springs 1

In Sharon, Taylor Knapp scored three goals and had two assists as the visiting Dragons got a TVL win.

Angie Competiello had two goals and an assist for Schenevus, which also got two goals from Serenity Hopkins, a goal and an assist from Lily Competiello and one goal and one assist from Hannah Sulas, solo goals from Kay Bryant and Val Bearslee and two assists from Sam Barrett.

Rachel Burke scored the goal for Sharon Springs, which also got 19 saves from keeper Ava Jump.

Worcester 4, Richfield Springs 0

In Worcester, Makenna Ventuleth had a goal and an assist as the host Wolverines won a TVL match.

Sophia Adams, Iriyah Haley and Samantha Tompkins all scored for Worcester and Izzy Odell had an assist.

BOYS SOCCER

Schenevus 4, Sharon Springs 1

In Schenevus, Trevor Schneider scored all four goals for the host Dragons in a TVL match.

Two of Schneider’s goals came on penalty kicks and another came on an assist from Wyndham Spooner.

Brenden Parroti scored the lone goal for the Spartans.

Worcester gets forfeit win

In Richfield, the host school had only nine players available, so Worcester claimed a TVL win by forfeit. The teams played a scrimmage instead.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Cooperstown 97, Proctor 63

In Utica, the visiting Hawkeyes won a Center State Conference swim meet.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Unadilla Valley 3, Unatego 0



In Otego, the Storm swept the host Spartans in a Midstate Athletic Conference match, 25-8, 25-6, 25-18.

Gabby Cummings had 11 aces for UV, which also got five aces and five assists from Kate Conway and six assists from Hudson Lyons.

Oneonta 3, Susquehanna Valley 1



In Conklin, the Yellowjackets got a road victory in the Southern Tier Athletic Conference, 25-12, 25-16, 24-26, 25-16.

For Oneonta, Emily Lobb had seven aces, Haley Utter had nine kills, 17 digs and five aces, Ava Nunez had six aces, Bella Gracias had two blocks and Maddie Denning had 14 assists.

GOLF

Oneonta 236, Delhi 290

In Oneonta, Aidan Gelbsman took medalist honors with a 42 at Oneonta Country Club to lead the Yellowjackets to a non-league win.

Ben Casola scored a 45, Max Gelbsman a 48 and Carter Mackey a 49 for Oneonta.

Libby Lamport led the Bulldogs with a 49.

CROSS COUNTRY

Yellowjacket boys place second

In Fort Plain, Oneonta claimed second place in the boys three-mile race, with Korbin Jones (17:58) recording the best time for Oneonta in the Fort Plain Invitational.

Brandon Gardner (18:17) finished eighth and Jackson Forbes (18:47) finished 14th for Oneonta.

In the girls race, Jordan Forbes (23:39) placed 11th for Oneonta’ s top finish.