Tuesday Sports Roundup:

Milford wins rivalry

games with CV-S

Staff Report • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Milford and the combined Milford/Laurens team swept its Tri-Valley League rival, Cherry Valley-Springfield, in soccer Tuesday, Sept. 14.

In Milford, the Milford /Laurens boys soccer team stayed undefeated win with a 2-0 victory over CV-S.

Riley Stevens got Milford/Laurens on the scoreboard heading in teammate Martin Thorsland’s throw in with 11:17 to go in the first half. Thorsland produced magic again for M/L in the second half when Donta Sherwood scored off another throw in.

M/L goalie Chase Long made five saves recording his fifth varsity straight shutout, while CV-S’s Gavin Valenta had nine saves for the Patriots.

Milford/Laurens (5-2, 3-0) visit Morris on Thursday, Sept. 16, for another TVL game.

In Cherry Valley, the Milford girls also came away victorious as they brought home a big 2-1 win on the road under the lights.

Freshman Kara Mertz got things rolling for the Wildcats as she scored on a pass from Julia Barown about four minutes into the game.

The Patriots got the equalizer when striker Ariana Bosc scored, forcing a 1-1 tie at halftime.

Milford continued to put pressure on the Patriot net in the second half and broke the tie at the 29:45 mark when Grace Cohn ran onto a pass from Kara Mertz and slipped a shot past CV-S keeper Marijke Kroon.

Milford (4-0, 3-0) hosts Morris Thursday.

More Tuesday sports below.

BOYS SOCCER

Edmeston 1, Morris 0

In Morris, Edmeston got a game-winning penalty kick from Gunner Schoellig with less than 10 minutes left in the game to beat the host Mustangs in a TVL game.

Bryce Bolton made five saves in recording the clean sheet, while Jonathan Child made 12 saves for Morris.

Worcester 2, Sidney 0

In Worcester, Connor Fancher scored on a penalty kick and Ben Ballard scored on a breakaway as Worcester won a non-league game.

Sharon Springs 5, Richfield Springs 1

In Sharon Springs, the host Spartans got two goals each from Brady Law and Luke Enyart to win a TVL game. Carson Law had the other goal for Sharon. Brogan Graves scored Richfield’s goal.

GIRLS SOCCER

Morris 3, Edmeston 1

In Edmeston, Hannah Wist, Maiya King and Amira Ross all scored to give the Mustangs a road win in the TVL. Arissa Bolton scored Edmeston’s goal. Maddie Coleman had a stand-out game in goal for Morris, stopping 14 shots.

Franklin 5, Laurens 2

In Laurens, the Purple Devils continued their impressive win streak by beating host Laurens in a TVL game. Laurens led 2-0, before Franklin staged a big rally.

Kayla Campbell scored twice and had an assist for Franklin, which also got a goal and an assist from Shannon Kingsbury and goals fro Zoe Warren and Kaitlin Ogborn.

Eowyn Chickerell scored both goals for Laurens.

Sharon Springs 3, Richfield Springs 1

In Richfield, the Spartans picked up a road win in the TVL thanks to two goals from Rachel Burke and a goal from Madison Westerman.

Aedan Osborne scored Richfield’s goal, on an assist from Cam Marshall.

Westmoreland 2, Cooperstown 0

Cooperstown lost a Center State Conference match at home to Westmoreland.

Schenevus 9, G-MU 0

In Schenevus, Shawna Whiteman scored twice and had an assist and Sam Barrett and Val Beardslee also each scored two goals as the host Dragons continued to win big in TVL play.

Angie Competiello, Taylor Knapp and Liana Darling all scored and had an assist for Schenevus, which also got assists from Kayleigh Bryant and Hannah Sulas.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Oneonta 85, Greene 57

In Oneonta, the Yellowjackets out swam Greene in a non-conference meet.

WCDO Sports Director Nate Lull and photographer Cheryl Clough contributed to this report.