Cooperstown’s seniors pose with Cooperstown baseball coach Frank Miosek before the senior game on Friday, May 14. With them are two of the players’ fathers, Bruce Haney and Brian Hascup, who were on Miosek’s first Cooperstown team, 30 years ago. From left: Bruce Haney, Kendall Haney, Alex Hage, Alex Poulson, Chris Ubner, Frank Miosek, Alex Hascup, Derek Moore and Brian Hascup. (Greg Klein/AllOtsego.com).

Ubner’s grand slam powers Coop to senior day win

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – Chris Ubner hit a grand slam home run and pitched four scoreless innings for the win as Cooperstown dominated visiting Frankfort-Schuyler, 14-1, during the Hawkeyes senior-day game at Doubleday Field on Friday, May 14.

Cooperstown led 11-0 before F-S got on the scoreboard off reliever Derek Moore in the sixth inning. Treston Emerick relieved Moore and got out of a bases loaded, one-out jam, getting two outs on four pitches. Emerick finished the game with a scoreless seventh inning.

Ubner went 2-for-4 with 5 RBI and two runs scored. He faced just 12 batters in four innings, although his defense helped him with two double plays. He got five strikeouts and gave up one walk and one hit.

Kendall Haney also had a home run, to almost the same spot in left center field where Ubner cleared the wall, and went 1-for-2 with two runs. Moore went 3-for-4 and scored two runs and Alex Poulson went 1-for-3 and scored three runs.

Cooperstown (5-0, 1-0) plays at Canastota in a non-league game Saturday, and hosts Sauquoit Valley in a Center State Conference game at 4:30 p.m., Monday, May 17, at Doubleday Field.

