Unatego shuts out B-G in baseball

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Braedon Johnson struck out 12 batters while allowing only four hits as Unatego beat visiting Bainbridge-Guilford, 7-0, in a Midstate Athletic Conference baseball game in Otego on Monday, May 17.

Johnson, who pitched all seven innings for the Spartans, also went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Tyler Birdsall went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and Seamus Barber went 2-for-3 with a triple.

Nolan Hawkins took the loss for B-G, giving up five earned runs and two unearned runs on eight hits in six innings pitched.

Unatego hosts Deposit at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20.