Unatego tops Oneonta in baseball, 7-5

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA Unatego rallied from a 5-3 deficit in a comeback win over Oneonta at Joe Hughes Field on Thursday, May 13.

Down 5-3 entering the sixth inning, Unatego scored four runs to take a 7-5 lead.

Unatego took advantage of seven walks by OHS pitchers and two costly errors. Unatego was lead at the plate by Matt Serrao, who had two hits and scored two runs.

Garrett Backus picked up the win, allowing only one run over his three innings of relief work.

Seamus Catella lead Oneonta at the plate with three hits, while Aidan Breakey and Carter Neer each had two hits for the Jackets.

Oneonta (4-2, 3-0) plays Seton Catholic at Conlin Field at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 18.

Unatego 7, Oneonta 5

U 001 204 0 – 7 7 0

O 103 010 0 – 5 10 2

Winning Pitcher: Garrett Backus

Losing Pitcher: Aidan Gelbsman