Unatego’s baseball season ends in 1-0 loss

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Troy Halverson’s two-out RBI single in the top of the seventh inning knocked third-seeded Unatego out of the Section IV Class C baseball playoffs, as visiting Union Springs, the six seed, beat the Spartans, 1-0, Wednesday, June 9, in Otego.

Union Springs pitcher Ryan Bailey pitched a no-hitter and struck out 16 batters to get the win. He was one walk away from a perfect game.

Unatego’s Braedon Johnson took the loss despite striking out nine batters. He gave up four hits and three walks.