By: Jim Kevlin  03/30/2021  10:01 am
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsVaccination Age Dips To 30 Today

Vaccination Age Dips To 30 Today

 03/30/2021    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

Vaccination Age

Dips To 30 Today

ALBANY – Starting today, all New Yorkers age 30 or older will be able to be vaccinated, Governor Cuomo announced yesterday.

And all New Yorkers age 16 or older will be eligible on April 6, well ahead of the May 1 deadline set by the White House, he said.

Eligible New Yorkers can make an appointment at ny.gov/GetVaccinated or by calling the NYS COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

He called the announcement “monumental,” adding, “but whether you become eligible tomorrow or next Tuesday, be sure you schedule your vaccine appointment so we can get back to the things we all love.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Prove you're not a robot: *