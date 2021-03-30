Vaccination Age Dips To 30 Today

ALBANY – Starting today, all New Yorkers age 30 or older will be able to be vaccinated, Governor Cuomo announced yesterday.

And all New Yorkers age 16 or older will be eligible on April 6, well ahead of the May 1 deadline set by the White House, he said.

Eligible New Yorkers can make an appointment at ny.gov/GetVaccinated or by calling the NYS COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

He called the announcement “monumental,” adding, “but whether you become eligible tomorrow or next Tuesday, be sure you schedule your vaccine appointment so we can get back to the things we all love.”