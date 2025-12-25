Voters Approve Cooperstown Schools $17M Capital Project

By ERIC SANTOMAURO-STENZEL

COOPERSTOWN

Voters approved Cooperstown Central School District’s plan for nearly $17 million in capital project investments over the coming years in a referendum last Tuesday, December 16. District officials said there will not be a tax increase to fund the investments.

According to the district, 151 people voted yes and 22 voted no. All voters registered within the district for at least 30 days could cast a ballot.

The plan includes widespread repairs and improvements at the district’s elementary school, junior-senior high school, and bus garage. Projects range from roof replacement and playground upgrades to new library shelving and ceiling tiles. District officials said investing in the maintenance now would save money later.

“I want to thank our community, and everyone who worked hard to get this project across the finish line,” said school board President Peter Iorizzo.

“This investment helps us take care of our school buildings and address important health and safety needs, while also being respectful of our taxpayers,” Iorizzo said. “We were able to do this without a tax increase, which mattered to us. It’s about taking care of things now so they don’t become bigger problems later. We’re grateful for the trust people place in the district, and we don’t take that lightly.”

Now begins the design process through the first half of 2026, according to district officials. After state education officials review the projects for approval, the bidding process is scheduled to begin in January 2027. Construction is scheduled to start in summer 2027.