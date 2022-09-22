Waller Grandson Wins International Soccer Championship

Bill and Carol Waller with grandson Charlie

Charlie Waller, grandson of Bill and Carol Waller of Cooperstown and son of CCS graduate Scott Waller has won the IFA Futsal World Championship in Blanes, Spain. He played as a member of the U.S. team made up of members from across the country. His Under 14 team won every match, including the championship game against Scotland.

Charlie is a member of the Alexandria (Va) Soccer Association Club and has previously won regional championships. He was selected to go to Spain to represent the U.S. by the U.S. Futsal coaches.

Futsal is an indoor soccer game played with five on each side, one goalie and four field members. It is played on a field the size of a basketball court and is a fast-paced, high scoring game using much the same tactics as basketball. It was developed in the 1930s in South America and has spread worldwide.

Charlie is the son of Scott Waller, 1994 graduate of CCS and a soccer star during his career at Cooperstown and Castleton College. Scott is a teacher and the head soccer coach at Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C. Gonzaga fields a powerhouse soccer program and is routinely voted as one of the top ten teams in the nation by the U.S. soccer coaches.