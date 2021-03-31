Waller’s Granddaughter Kira Joins National Soccer Team

COOPERSTOWN – United States Soccer has announced yesterday that Kira Waller, granddaughter of former Mayor Carol Bateman Waller and her husband Bill, has been selected as a member of the Woman’s Under 16 National Soccer Team.

This puts Kira, daughter of Cooperstown High School graduate and soccer player Scott Waller, on the road to her participation in U.S. Woman’s National Soccer.

Kira is a sophomore at Georgetown Visitation High School and plays for McLain Soccer Club in the Washington, D.C. area. She resides in Alexandria, Va., and has been playing soccer since she was 6 years old.

In July 2019, Kira accompanied her grandfather Bill Waller to Lyon, France, to attend the Woman’s World Cup finals and see the U.S. Woman’s Team win their fourth cup.

Kira’s father Scott Waller is the coach for the multiple state and city championship-winning Gonzaga College High School Men’s Soccer team in Washington, D.C.