Suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder with car

Why Was Wang Here? Prosecutors Ask

COOPERSTOWN – A University of Kansas student, George Wang, charged with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault for allegedly striking a pedestrian with his car in November in the Cooperstown Commons parking lot, today pleaded not guilty in Otsego County Court.

Wang was arraigned in County Judge John Lambert’s courtroom, represented by Otsego County Public Defender Brett Cowen. Wang told Lambert he is taking his UK classes remotely this year and has been living with his parents in Queens.

Wang’s connection to Otsego County is still unknown, said First Assistant District Attorney Christopher Di Donna.

“The bottom line is, it is a bizarre case,” Di Donna said. In addition to not knowing why Wang was in Hartwick last November, Di Donna said there appears to be no connection between the suspect and his alleged victim.

At the time, Sheriff Richard Devlin Jr. said Wang had driven his 2013 Hyundai onto a grassy area in the shopping plaza in Hartwick Seminary, apparently deliberately, in an effort to hurt a pedestrian. Wang was originally also charged operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs and driving while intoxicated.

Wang will appear again in court in Cooperstown at 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 24, for pre-trial motions.