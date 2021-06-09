Wayne Bank announces new hire, promotion at Bank of Cooperstown

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Honesdale, Pennsylvania – Lewis J. Critelli, president and chief executive officer of Wayne Bank, announced the addition of Paul Catan to its commercial lending team in Oneonta, in a media release Wednesday June 9.

Catan, vice president of commercial lending, will be working with local businesses to meet their borrowing needs. He has more than 20 years of lending experience.

“I am pleased to welcome Paul to our Bank of Cooperstown commercial lending team,” Critelli said in the media release. “His extensive experience will be an asset to local businesses across the region.”

Catan is a volunteer tennis coach at Oneonta high school, as well as at SUNY Oneonta.

He resides in Oneonta with his wife, Michelle, and their three children.

Jennifer Dileo was recently promoted to community office manager of the Oneonta office. She is responsible for managing the office to meet and exceed the financial service needs of the community.

“Jennifer’s financial skills and dedication to the Oneonta community office staff, as well as her customers, make this promotion well-deserved,” Critelli said in the media release.

Dileo started with Bank of Cooperstown in 2014 when the Oneonta office opened and has served in various roles during her tenure.

She resides in Oneonta.

Wayne Bank is a subsidiary of Norwood Financial Corp., Member FDIC, and is located in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. The bank has 30 branches, including in Delaware, Sullivan, Otsego, Ontario and Yates counties in New York, with many operating under the Bank of Cooperstown and Bank of the Finger Lakes brands.