Wednesday Sports Roundup: Milford/Laurens wins big in TVL

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

The Milford /Laurens boys soccer team recorded a 5-0 Tri-Valley League win over visiting Sharon Springs on senior night Wednesday, Oct. 6.

M/L honored eight seniors at halftime: Brock Mann, Tony Provost, Adam Peddie, Riley Stevens, Martin Thorsland, Sawyer Eckberg, Zach Brown and Thomas Konnick.

The Wildcats wasted little time scoring on a short handed Sharon Springs team as Cyller Cimko scored the first goal a little over three minutes into the match. Four minutes later, M/L got on the board again as Brock Mann headed in a ball from Martin Thorsland. With 18 minutes left in the half, Adam Peddie got the third M/L goal as he got free in front of the Spartans net.

Another goal by Mann and one by junior Donta Sherwood off a cross by Carter Stevens in the second half finished off the scoring for M/L. Sawyer Eckberg was also credited with an assist.

Freshman goalie Chase Long got the shutout for Milford/Laurens (9-4, 6-1), which travels to Worcester in a TVL game Thursday.

CROSS COUNTY

CCS hosts home meet

In Middlefield, on the Tower Course, the Hawkeye runners hosted Clinton, Canastota and Herkimer for a meet, with Clinton runners finishing first for both sides and Cooperstown posting team-best third-place finishes from Lincoln DiLorenzo and Margaret Raffo.

John Musante won the boys race in 20:54, but DiLorenzo finished in 22:16 and Jonah Hitchcock placed fourth in 22:21.

Kate Stockwell won the girls race in 22:50, but Raffo finished in 24:57 and Cate Bohler finished fourth in 25:32.

BOYS SOCCER

CV-S 6, Morris 0

In Morris, Oskar Webster had a hat trick for the visiting Patriots in a TVL win.

Allan Parker had two goals and an assist for Cherry Valley-Springfield (5-3, 5-2), which also got a goal and an assist from Max Horvath, three assists from Will Heinrich and an assist from Kris Cade.

GOLF

Norwich 233, Oneonta 239

At Oneonta Country Club, Julien Smith had medalist honors for Norwich, which edged Oneonta in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference match.

Aidan Gelbsman had a 45 to lead Oneonta (5-6).

WCDO Athletic Director Nate Lull and photographer Cheryl Clough contributed to this report.