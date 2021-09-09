Wednesday Sports Roundup: Schenevus boys, girls get big wins

Staff Report • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

It was a good day to be a Dragon on the pitch as Schenevus boys and girls soccer teams got big wins Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Unatego, Milford and Laurens had good days in girls soccer, too.

The Dragon girls followed their 11-0 win over South Kortright with a 15-0 home win over Richfield Springs in a Tri-Valley League game.

The Dragon boys went to Richfield and did nearly as well, winning 9-1, in a TVL game.

Also in TVL girls soccer, Laurens got a home win over Sharon Springs while Milford went to Edmeston and beat the Panthers, 4-1. The two schools also got a combined win in boys soccer, beating Edmeston, 2-0, in a game halted by lighting.

Unatego got a big girls soccer win in the Midstate Athletic Conference, beating visiting Delhi, 4-2, on a rainy pitch.

Several other games were postponed by bad weather and will be rescheduled.

More details on Wednesday’s games here.

GIRLS SOCCER

Unatego 4, Delhi 2

In Otego, the Spartans got the game winner from Kylie Mussaw, who scored her second goal of the day on a left-side run that led to a near-post goal with about nine minutes left in the game.

Bailey McCoy scored on a breakaway in the closing seconds to give Unatego an insurance goal.

Mussaw also scored in the first half to break a 1-1 tie. She got an assist on the opening goal of the game, setting up Tatum Codington.

Schenevus 15, Richfield Springs 0

In Schenevus, Taylor Knapp scored three goals and got an assist as the Dragons notched another big win, this time in league play.

Lily Competiello, Sam Barrett and Shawna Whiteman each scored two goals and had one assist. Angie Competiello scored twice also.

Milford 4, Edmeston 1

In Edmeston, Mariah Saggesse had a goal and an assist as Milford won a big TVL road game.

Lexi Sutphin, Julia Barown and Lily Cohn also scored for the Wildcats.

Haylie Lund scored for the Panthers, who got 10 saves from Abby White.

Laurens 6, Sharon Springs 0

In Laurens, Gabriela Andrades and Nicole Stanley each scored two goals to give the Leopards a league win.

Jaidon Brodie and Bailey Rondeau scored the other goals for Laurens, while Libby Cox had two assists and Eowyn Chickerell had one assist.

BOYS SOCCER

Schenevus 9, Richfield Springs 1

In Richfield Springs, Daniel Gallagher and Jordan Regg each had two goals and an assist to lead the Dragons to a league road win.

Wyndham Spooner had a goal and three assists, Cody Keaton had two goals and Connor Ritt0n and Trevor Schneider each scored a goals for Schenevus.

Milford/Laurens 2, Edmeston 0

In Milford, Riley Stevens scored and had an assists to lead M/L to a TVL win in a 40-minute game that was ended because of lightning.

Wendell Agustin scored on Stevens’ assist and Zach Brown had the assist on Stevens’ goal.

Bryce Bolton had five saves and stopped a PK for Edmeston.