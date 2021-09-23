Wednesday Sports Roundup:
Unatego girls
stay undefeated
with win over B-G
STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com
Lilyanna Barnes and Jessica Patridge scored twice each as Unatego stayed undefeated in girls soccer with an 8-1 road win over Bainbridge-Guilford in a Midstate Athletic Conference match Wednesday, Sept. 22.
Tatum Codington had three assists and a goal for the Spartans, who also got a goal and an assist from Kylie Mussaw and a goal from Bailey McCoy.
Johnna Henderson scored for B-G.
More sports below.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mount Markham 4, Cooperstown 0
In West Winfield, Amber Piersma scored twice as host Mount Markham beat Cooperstown in a Center State Conference Division III game.
Samantha Vezza had nine saves for Cooperstown.
Owego 8, Oneonta 2
In Owego, Julia Joyner and Grace Slesinsky scored for Oneonta, but the Yellowjackets lost to Owego Free Academy in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference match. Emma Peters and Veronica Madej had assists for Oneonta.
WCDO Sports Director Nate Lull contributed to this report.