Weekend Sports Roundup: Schenevus wins TVL showdown; Coop, Oneonta fall in football

Liam Ford had two rushing touchdowns, a touchdown catch and a touchdown pass but Cooperstown lost to visiting New York Mills, 32-24, Saturday, Oct. 2.

The senior quarterback had a 90-yard scoring run and a 47-yard touchdown pass to Kalen Dempsey in the second quarter. However, Mills scored the first 12 points of the game and led 20-12 at halftime and extended the lead to 32-12 in the third quarter.

Ford scored on a three-yard run late in the quarter and then on a pass form Bryson Whitaker in the fourth quarter. Ford finished with 171 yards passing on 11 of 19 completions and 151 yards rushing for Cooperstown (1-3).

Dominik Moore had 106 yards rushing for New York Mills (3-1), which also got 99 yards passing and touchdown throws from quarterback Lucas Komnick.

GIRLS SOCCER

Friday, Oct. 1

Schenevus 7, Franklin 4

In Schenevus, Lily Competiello scored four goals to lead Schenevus to a win in a Tri-Valley League battle of undefeated teams.

Older sister Angie Competiello scored a goal and had three assists for Schenevus (12-0, 8-0), which also got a goal and an assist from Taylor Knapp, a goal from Shawna Whiteman and assists from Sam Barrett and Sam Osborne.

Seventh grader Shannon Kingsbury scored four goals for Franklin (8-1-2, 5-1-1), which got an assist from Patty Rodriguez-Matias.

Oneonta 1, Delhi 0

In Oneonta, Veronika Madej got a second-half game winner to lead the Yellowjackets to a homecoming victory in a non-conference match.

Sylvia Liddle had a strong performance for the Bulldogs in the loss.

G-MU 0, Milford 0

In Gilbertsville, the host Raiders got 23 saves from keeper Mackenzie Barnes to hang with the visiting Wildcats in a TVL match.

Milford goalie Leeanna West had two saves.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton (0-6-2, 0-5-1) is above only Richfield Springs in the TVL standings, while Milford (8-2-2, 5-2-2) is a half game behind Franklin for second place.

Laurens 5, Richfield Springs 3

In Laurens, Jaidon Brodie and Gabriela Andrades each had two goals and an assist as the host Leopards won a TVL game.

Eowyn Chickerell had a goal and an assist for Laurens (6-5, 5-3).

Molly Bobnick, Anna Hawkes and Riley Francis scored for Richfield Springs (1-10, 0-8).

Cooperstown 3, Westmoreland 1

In Westmoreland, Ireland Gable scored twice to help the visiting Hawkeyes win again in Center State Conference play.

Meah Boyles had a goal and Tori France and Gabby Woeppel each had assists for Cooperstown (2-10, 1-5).

Sharon Springs 4, CV-S 2, OT

In Sharon, Rachel Burke had three goals, including the game winner in overtime for the host Spartans.

Max Rorick had an insurance goal in overtime for Sharon Springs (4-7, 3-5).

Morgan Huff and Kailey Barnes scored for Cherry Valley-Springfield (3-6, 3-5).

Edmeston 4, Worcester 1

In Edmeston, Molly Rifanburg, Avery Bolton, Haylie Lund and Jennadee Cotton scored to lead the host Panthers to a TVL win.

Arissa Bolton had two assists for Edmeston (6-6, 4-5).

Makenna Ventuleth assisted Iriyah Haley for the lone goal for Worcester (4-5-1, 3-4).

Saturday, Oct. 2

Schenevus 10, Charlotte Valley 0

In Schenevus, Angie Competiello had the hat trick for the host Dragons in a non-league win.

Shawna Whiteman had two goals and an assists and Taylor Knapp had two goals and three assists for Schenevus, which also got goals from Val Beardslee, Sam Barrett and Hannah Sulas.

Laurens 1, Milford 0

In Laurens, Eowyn Chickerell had the lone goal as the host Leopards beat the Wildcats in a TVL battle.

Edmeston 6, Sharon Springs 1

In Edmeston, Avery Bolton had two goals and an assist and Molly Rifanburg had two goals to lead the host Panthers to a TVL win.

Arissa Bolton and Jennadee Cotton each scored for Edmeston.

Rachel Burke scored for Sharon.

BOYS SOCCER

Friday, Oct. 1

Edmeston 2, Worcester 1

In Worcester, Kyle Ough and Gavin McEnroe scored on assists from Landon West and Austin Gally to give the visiting Panthers a TVL win.

Bryce Bolton made five saves and got the win on his birthday for Edmeston (5-5, 4-3).

CV-S 5, Sharon Spring 1

In Cherry Valley, Will Heinrich had a hat trick and two assists as the host Patriots won a TVL match.

Allan Parker and Max Horvath also scored for Cherry Valley-Springfield (3-3, 3-2), which also got an assist from Tyler Houk.

Brady Law scored for Sharon Springs (2-5-1, 2-4).

Saturday, Oct. 2

Margaretville 3, Milford/Laurens 2



In Laurens, the visiting Blue Devils won a non-league game despite goals from Nick DeBoer and Justin LaPilusa.

Brock Mann and Zach Brown had assists for Milford/Laurens (8-4, 5-1).

Franklin/Unatego 2, Norwich 1

In Norwich, Matthew Serrao and Brandon Gregory scored to lead visiting Franklin/Unatego to a non-league win over the host Tornados.

Seventh grader Jacob Kingsbury had two assists for Franklin/Unatego (10-1-1, 6-0).

Athen Genute scored on an assist from Gehrig Sastri for Norwich (0-12, 0-9).

Schenevus 3, Charlotte Valley 2

In Schenevus, Wyndham Spooner scored twice to help the host Dragons to a non-league win.

Trevor Schneider also scored for Schenevus (5-5, 3-4).

Dylan Waid and Trevor Waid scored for Charlotte Valley (4-5-1, 2-1-1).

FOOTBALL

Saturday, Oct. 2

Chenango Forks 39, Oneonta 2

In Oneonta, the host Yellowjackets could only muster a safety in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference homecoming loss. *

