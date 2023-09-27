Letter from Gerry Welch

United We Stand, Divided We Fall

Neville Chamberlain’s policy of appeasement to Hitler proved there is no appeasing criminals. Independent countries must stand against aggressive powers or suffer the consequences. Every country in the world that would have others respect their borders should stand firmly for the right of self-governance and land integrity. “United we stand, divided we fall.” NATO should roll out the red carpet inviting Ukraine to join. Russia’s terrible atrocities must be stopped.

Gerry Welch

Cooperstown