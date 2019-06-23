Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Welcome, Summer! Welcome, Summer! 06/23/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Welcome, Summer! Following Conductor Kerri Hogle’s signal, the Oneonta Concert Band opens its “Welcome to Summer” concert this afternoon with “The Star Spangled Banner” in the Wilber Park’s Pavilion. The band played a medley of favorite tunes, including “National Emblem March,” Glenn Miller swing music, and the hymn, “Just a Closer Walk with Thee.” Playing for the first time was 13-year-old saxophonist Cassandra Daum, visible in the back. Cassandra was asked to play at the last minute when the band had no one to play saxophone. “She was kind of nervous,” Cassandra’s grandmother, Shirley Bennett said. “She was playing with all of these professional musicians.” (Jennifer Hill/AllOTSEGO.com) FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: SIGN OF SUMMER High Summer! Welcome Freshman!