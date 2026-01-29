Letter from Mary Anne Whelan

Whelan: Just Say No to ICE

Otsego County Sheriff Richard Devlin has unilaterally decided to notify ICE of any inmates in the county jail who have an “ICE warrant” pending. An ICE warrant is not the same as a judicial warrant, and is worthless in terms of valid information or any court proceeding. Inviting ICE into our community positions us as one of eight counties of the 62 in New York State who have agreed to such involvement.

Sheriff Devlin has claimed that no local police will be involved, but in his initial announcement of running for re-election as the candidate for sheriff, he acknowledged turning over five jail supervisors to ICE training. They will also be responsible for holding inmates with said warrants for an additional 48 hours, and responsible for their transfer to ICE.

Doing this contravenes New York State law, which states that local law enforcement agencies (LEAs) “are not ordinarily permitted to detail people at the request of federal administrative authorities alone without a judicial warrant…an administrative warrant prepared and issued by federal authorities is not a judicial warrant, which is a warrant based on probable cause and issued by an article III federal judge or a federal magistrate judge…it does not include a civil immigration warrant or other document signed only by federal immigration officials” (ref.: guidance issued in 2024 by the attorney general of New York State).

Devlin did not respond to a letter I sent to him in December 2025, suggesting restriction of ICE involvement in our county jail to those with judicial warrants. He has swallowed, hook line and sinker, Trump’s unfounded claims that illegal immigrants all constitute dangerous criminals and murders.

We do not need protection by ICE: We need protection from ICE.

The Otsego County Board of Representatives and the board itself should be involved in any such decision making, but they were not. Until they are, Devlin’s agreement with ICE should be suspended. And Oberacker and other endorsees might want to rethink their positions.

Mary Anne Whelan

Cooperstown