William J. Barone, 49; Sales Executive Grew Up In Cooperstown

COOPERSTOWN – William Joseph Barone, 49, of Franklin Lakes, N.J., died unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.

Will grew up in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey and in Cooperstown. He is a graduate of Salve Regina University and a sales executive at Entercom Communications.

Will was an extraordinary soul that touched the lives of everyone he met. He was a role model for all who knew him and in the words of his closest friends, he was the most selfless human. Will went through life’s ups and downs with the warmest smile, utmost positivity, widest arms, and biggest heart. We love Will more than words can tell and may the four winds blow him safely home.

He is survived by his beloved wife Robyn, adored son Joseph William, his mother Anne Barone, his brother Charles (Beth) Barone, sister Chrisann (Michael) LaPorte, mother-in-law Marie Perrette, sister-in-law Corin (Jason) Eckel, and nieces and nephews Michael, Joanna, Christian and Alexander, along with numerous beloved uncles, aunts, and cousins; he joins his father Joseph F Barone in Heaven.

The memorial service was Tuesday, Feb. 16, at St. Paul Church, Ramsey, N.J., with burial in Maryrest Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Joseph Barone College Fund, Bleakley Financial Group, 100 Passaic Ave, Suite 300, Fairfield, NJ 07004, Attn: Frank Lepore, Checks payable to : Joseph Barone.