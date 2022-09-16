Winners of Annual Cooperstown Beautification Contest Announced

COOPERSTOWN – Jane Forbes Clark, President of The Clark Foundation, announced today the winners of the 2022 Clark Foundation Cooperstown Beautification Contest.

“Over 65 years ago, my grandmother, Susan Vanderpoel Clark, founded the Cooperstown Beautification Contest to recognize the tremendous time and effort so many of our residents take to make our village look welcoming and beautiful,” Jane Forbes Clark said. She added, “She would be so happy that this wonderful tradition continues to make our Village even more special.”

Held annually since 1954, Village residential and business properties are judged on their horticultural

beautification efforts in three categories:

I: Most Attractive Floral Display in a Business Setting,

II: Most Effective Overall Planting Which Enhances a Residential Property, As Seen from the Street,

III: Most Appropriate Residential or Business Window Box or Boxes and/or Hanging Basket or Baskets

There is a $1,000 award for First Place; $750 for Second Place; $500 for Third Place; and $400 for Honorable Mention in each category.

This year’s Beautification Contest judge was Ms. Lauren Prezorski. Lauren, together with her husband Lenny, owns and operates Cold Spring Farm; a vegetable and greenhouse operation in Cobleskill. Lauren has been working in the commercial greenhouse business for 30 years and has a bachelor’s degree in plant science. Lauren has more recently has been focusing on expanding her farm’s cut flower business.

“The Clark Foundation would like to recognize the yearly efforts of Dr. Roger MacMillan for his dedication to planting and maintaining the flower bed in front of the Cooperstown Art Association sign,” Ms. Clark said. “While it is not eligible to receive an award because it is located on Village property, we would like to thank him for his annual contributions”.

CATEGORY I

Most Attractive Floral

Display in a Business Setting

FIRST: Metro Cleaners

Mr. Helmut Michelitsch, 115 Main Street

SECOND: Hard Ball Café

Mr. Perry Ferrara, 99 Main Street

THIRD: Pioneer Patio

Mr. & Mrs. Richard Busse (Kathryn)

46 Pioneer Street

HONORABLE MENTION:

FIRST: Cooperstown Classics

Mr. Todd Howard, 81 Main Street

SECOND: Slices Pizzeria/Inside Scoop Ice Cream

Mr. & Mrs. Richard Busse (Kathryn)

46 Pioneer Street

THIRD: Hotel Pratt

Mr. Charles Dimick, 50 Pioneer Street

CATEGORY II

Most Effective Overall Planting Which Enhances

a Residential Property, As Seen from the Street

FIRST: Dr. Matthew Kleinmaier, 41 Nelson Avenue

SECOND: Mr. & Mrs. Charles Hage (Ursula)

73 Pioneer Street

THIRD: Mr. Nelson Mondaca, Mr. John Webb

97 Pioneer Street

HONORABLE MENTION:

FIRST: Ms. Carol Taylor, 1 Westridge Road

SECOND: Ms. Linda Parmalee, 16 Glen Avenue

THIRD: Mr. Gary Logalbo, 82 Grove Street

CATEGORY III

Most Appropriate Residential or Business Window

Box or Boxes, and/or Hanging Basket or Baskets

FIRST: Ms. Jean Johnson, 203 Main Street

SECOND: Dr. David Vaules, 29 Nelson Avenue

THIRD: Ms. Patricia Schallert, 8 Grove Street

HONORABLE MENTION:

FIRST: Mr. William Dykstra, 188 Main Street

SECOND: Mr. & Mrs. Richard Havlik (Barbara)

94 Fair Street

THIRD: Ms. Penny Gentile, 20 Nelson Avenue