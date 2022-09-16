Winners of Annual Cooperstown
Beautification Contest Announced
COOPERSTOWN – Jane Forbes Clark, President of The Clark Foundation, announced today the winners of the 2022 Clark Foundation Cooperstown Beautification Contest.
“Over 65 years ago, my grandmother, Susan Vanderpoel Clark, founded the Cooperstown Beautification Contest to recognize the tremendous time and effort so many of our residents take to make our village look welcoming and beautiful,” Jane Forbes Clark said. She added, “She would be so happy that this wonderful tradition continues to make our Village even more special.”
Held annually since 1954, Village residential and business properties are judged on their horticultural
beautification efforts in three categories:
I: Most Attractive Floral Display in a Business Setting,
II: Most Effective Overall Planting Which Enhances a Residential Property, As Seen from the Street,
III: Most Appropriate Residential or Business Window Box or Boxes and/or Hanging Basket or Baskets
There is a $1,000 award for First Place; $750 for Second Place; $500 for Third Place; and $400 for Honorable Mention in each category.
This year’s Beautification Contest judge was Ms. Lauren Prezorski. Lauren, together with her husband Lenny, owns and operates Cold Spring Farm; a vegetable and greenhouse operation in Cobleskill. Lauren has been working in the commercial greenhouse business for 30 years and has a bachelor’s degree in plant science. Lauren has more recently has been focusing on expanding her farm’s cut flower business.
“The Clark Foundation would like to recognize the yearly efforts of Dr. Roger MacMillan for his dedication to planting and maintaining the flower bed in front of the Cooperstown Art Association sign,” Ms. Clark said. “While it is not eligible to receive an award because it is located on Village property, we would like to thank him for his annual contributions”.
CATEGORY I
Most Attractive Floral
Display in a Business Setting
FIRST: Metro Cleaners
Mr. Helmut Michelitsch, 115 Main Street
SECOND: Hard Ball Café
Mr. Perry Ferrara, 99 Main Street
THIRD: Pioneer Patio
Mr. & Mrs. Richard Busse (Kathryn)
46 Pioneer Street
HONORABLE MENTION:
FIRST: Cooperstown Classics
Mr. Todd Howard, 81 Main Street
SECOND: Slices Pizzeria/Inside Scoop Ice Cream
Mr. & Mrs. Richard Busse (Kathryn)
46 Pioneer Street
THIRD: Hotel Pratt
Mr. Charles Dimick, 50 Pioneer Street
CATEGORY II
Most Effective Overall Planting Which Enhances
a Residential Property, As Seen from the Street
FIRST: Dr. Matthew Kleinmaier, 41 Nelson Avenue
SECOND: Mr. & Mrs. Charles Hage (Ursula)
73 Pioneer Street
THIRD: Mr. Nelson Mondaca, Mr. John Webb
97 Pioneer Street
HONORABLE MENTION:
FIRST: Ms. Carol Taylor, 1 Westridge Road
SECOND: Ms. Linda Parmalee, 16 Glen Avenue
THIRD: Mr. Gary Logalbo, 82 Grove Street
CATEGORY III
Most Appropriate Residential or Business Window
Box or Boxes, and/or Hanging Basket or Baskets
FIRST: Ms. Jean Johnson, 203 Main Street
SECOND: Dr. David Vaules, 29 Nelson Avenue
THIRD: Ms. Patricia Schallert, 8 Grove Street
HONORABLE MENTION:
FIRST: Mr. William Dykstra, 188 Main Street
SECOND: Mr. & Mrs. Richard Havlik (Barbara)
94 Fair Street
THIRD: Ms. Penny Gentile, 20 Nelson Avenue