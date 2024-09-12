Beautification Contest judge Deirdre S. Hickey said of the display at Pioneer Sports Cards: “Floral colors worked well with the business theme. Most impressive to me was the ‘invisible’ support for the vines! All plants looked healthy and maintained.” (Photo provided)

Winners of Foundation’s Annual Beautification Contest Announced

COOPERSTOWN—Jane Forbes Clark, president of The Clark Foundation, announced the winners of the 2024 Clark Foundation Cooperstown Beautification Contest last week.

Held annually since 1954, the competition judges Village of Cooperstown residential and business properties on their horticultural beautification efforts in three categories: Most Attractive Floral Display in a Business Setting, Most Effective Overall Planting Which Enhances a Residential Property, As Seen from the Street, and Most Appropriate Residential or Business Window Box or Boxes and/or Hanging Basket or Baskets.

There is a $1,000.00 award for first place; $750.00 for second place; $500.00 for third place; and $400.00 for honorable mention in each category.

“Over 65 years ago, my grandmother, Susan Vanderpoel Clark, founded the Cooperstown Beautification Contest to recognize the tremendous time and effort so many of our residents take to make our village look welcoming and beautiful,” Jane Forbes Clark said.

“She would be so happy that this wonderful tradition continues to make our Village even more special,” Clark added.

This year’s Beautification Contest judge was Deirdre S. Hickey, who holds a bachelor’s in technology in plant science from SUNY Cobleskill and a master’s degree in plant systems and education from Cornell University. Hickey has been in the green industry approximately 43 years. Her experience in the industry varies from landscape design and landscape maintenance to floral design and management. Her current employment is with SUNY Cobleskill as an instructor with the Plant Science Department.

This year’s award winners are:

Category I: Most Attractive Floral Display in a Business Setting

First: Pioneer Sports Cards, Mark Wolpert, 106 Main Street

Judge’s Comments: Floral colors worked well with the business theme. Most impressive to me was the “invisible” support for the vines! All plants looked healthy and maintained.

Second: Norbu, Kunsang Tsering Gurung and Nawang Tsering Gurung, 149 Main Street

Judge’s Comments: Potted plants added so much to the alleyway leading one to the door of the establishment. Plants were maintained, healthy and a lovely surprise.

Third: Metro Cleaners, Helmut Michelitsch, 115 Main Street

Judge’s Comments: Fantastic floral display! Healthy plants, colors well chosen, melding beautifully, extended to the pots on the sidewalk. Ferns were glorious and worked well as a focal point in the window boxes for me. Colors chosen worked well with the building. Appreciated the use of the hydrangea in the center of the large containers.

Category I: Honorable Mention

First: Cooperstown Classics, Todd and Jennifer Howard

Second: Hubbell’s Real Estate, Glenn Hubbell and JoAnne Hubbell, 157 Main Street

Third: Charlie & Cooper, Joan Clark, 88 Main Street

Beautification Contest judge Deirdre S. Hickey said of the display at 24 Pioneer Street: “Great combinations, impressive gardens, lovely classic feel to presentation. Front pots are healthy—not a fan of pink—but this worked well! Side gated garden was lovely!” (Photo provided)

Category II: Most Effective Overall Planting Which Enhances a Residential Property, As Seen from the Street.

First: Martin and Margaret Tillapaugh, 24 Pioneer Street

Judge’s Comments: Great combinations, im-pressive gardens, lovely classic feel to presentation. Front pots are healthy—not a fan of pink—but this worked well! Side gated garden was lovely!

Second: Charles and Ursula Hage, 73 Pioneer Street

Judge’s Comments: All the spaces work well together for a lovely cottage garden—from the rudbeckia at the sidewalk to the pennisetum at the door planter. Hydrangeas are a must for this kind of garden and it’s beautiful!

Third: Carol Taylor, 1 Westridge Road

Judge’s Comments: Lovely plantings—understated and calming. Leaf color and texture put to good use!

Category II: Honorable Mention

First: Dr. & Mrs. William and Karen Streck, 4 Lakeview Drive North

Second: Richard and Pamela Scurry (Pamela), 28 Lake Street

Third: Anita Meyers, 82 Grove Street

Beautification Contest judge Deirdre S. Hickey said of the display at 19 Leatherstocking Street: “Judge’s Comments: Wow! Bridal veil in perfect bloom in two separate hanging baskets! Impatiens in window boxes were well cared for, all worked well with house color.” (Photo provided)

Category III: Most Appropriate Residential or Business Window Box or Boxes and/or Hanging Basket or Baskets

First: Brian and Kathleen Clancy, 19 Leatherstocking Street

Judge’s Comments: Wow! Bridal veil in perfect bloom in two separate hanging baskets! Impatiens in window boxes were well cared for, all worked well with house color.

Second: Richard and Barbara Havlik, 94 Fair Street

Judge’s Comments: Window boxes to the third floor of the house! Colorful, looks well maintained and look good in pictures. Not easy to do.

Third: Penney Gentile, 20 Nelson Avenue

Judge’s Comments: Window boxes and baskets were colorful, looked well maintained, full and unique.

Category III: Honorable Mention:

First: Robert Nelson and Van Ramsey, 20 Fair Street

Second: Eugene and Edna Holowachuk, 56 Elm Street

Third: Allan and Elizabeth Burgess, 77 Beaver Street