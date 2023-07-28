Dairy Cup Winner Abbie Ainslie of Otsego County with her Holstein Oakfield LO Scarlett. Also pictured, from left, Dr. Paul D’Ambrosio, president of The Farmers’ Museum, and Dairy Cattle judges Matthew Sharpe and William Taylor. (Photo provided)

Winners of The Farmers’ Museum’s 75th Annual Junior Livestock Show Announced

COOPERSTOWN—Top honors at the 75th Annual Junior Livestock Show went to young handlers from Herkimer, Otsego and Chenango counties during the show’s final event on Tuesday, July 11. The show, sponsored by The Farmers’ Museum and conducted in cooperation with Cornell Cooperative Extension, county 4-H educators, and clubs throughout central New York, brings together youth handlers from a nine-county area for three days of competition.

The top winners at the Junior Livestock Show bested 200 exhibitors and their 500 animals. Earning The Farmers’ Museum Cup for Best of Show Dairy was Abbie Ainslie of Otsego County, who showed her Holstein, Oakfield LO Scarlett Red-ET. The F. Ambrose Clark Livestock Cup for Best of Show in the beef, swine, meat goat, and sheep categories was awarded to Anna Hawkes of Herkimer County, showing her Duroc Hog Miss Royal Flush. The Farmers’ Museum Dairy Goat Cup for Best of Show Dairy Goat went to Cole Warren of Chenango County, showing his Toggenburg Ol’ Kidd Cole Houston.

Dairy cattle Grand Champions were awarded in the Ayrshire division to Sean Shults of Schoharie County, who showed Heiview Reagan Eve; in the Brown Swiss division to Shults again, who showed Edsall Hill Allstar Confetti; in the Guernsey division to Jacob Enyart of Schoharie County, who showed Eternal Flame Swan Song; in the Holstein division to Abbie Ainslie of Otsego County, who showed Oakfield LO Scarlett Red-ET; in the Jersey division to Chase Burkhart of Otsego County, who showed Rivendale Fireman Biance; and in the Milking Shorthorn division to Julia Vunk, Otsego County, who showed Gray Goose Justice Beyonce EXP. Other Breeds division went to Lilly Simmons, Herkimer County, who showed BAR-SFARMDAIR-Redjolly.

In each of the livestock divisions, Supreme Animal awards went to Anna Hawkes of Herkimer County in the Swine category; to Laken Dyn of Herkimer County in the Beef category; Ella Field from Otsego County in the Sheep category; and Ann Marie Westbrook of Delaware County in the Meat Goat category.

In the Best Bred and Owned division, the award in the Ayrshire category went to Connor Parker of Otsego County with Stoneybrook Rose; in the Brown Swiss category to Chloe Davies of Delaware County with DaLade Luck Juke Pumpkin; in the Jersey category to Lance McClure of Delaware County with Pineyvale Casino Violet; in the Holstein division to Justin Wolfe of Otsego County with Ovaltop UNST Roseana; in the Milking Shorthorn division to Julia Vunk of Otsego County with Gray Goose Justice Beyonce EXP; and in the Other Breeds division to Lily Simmons of Herkimer County with BAR-SFARMDAIR-Redjolly.

The Dairy Goat category went to Cole Warren of Chenango County with Ol’ Kidd Cole Houston; the Sheep category went to Mollie Goblet-Schubert of Schoharie County with Violet; the Swine category went to Emma Frost of Oneida County with Phoebe; and the Beef category went to Laken Dyn of Herkimer County with HSA Tiny Dancer.

Showmanship Championships were earned by the following: in the Dairy division, Grand Champion Showman was Chloe Davis of Delaware County and the Reserve Grand Champion Showman was Brooke Foote of Fulton/Montgomery County. In the Dairy Goat division: Grand Champion Showman was Cole Warren of Chenango County and Reserve Grand Champion Showman was Brooke Lincoln of Schoharie County. In the Sheep division: Grand Champion Showman went to Maxwell Pullis of Otsego County and Reserve Grand Champion Showman to Levi McDonald of Delaware County. In the Beef division: Grand Champion Showman went to Laken Dyn of Herkimer County and Reserve Grand Champion Showman to Olivia Ostrander of Fulton/Montgomery County. In the Swine division: Grand Champion Showman to Autumn Madugno of Delaware County and Reserve Grand Champion Showman to Anna Hawkes of Herkimer County. In the Meat Goat division: Grand Champion Showman went to Kennedy Louis of Otsego County and Reserve Grand Champion Showman went to Gavin Underwood of Otsego County.

Dairy Goat Cup Winner Cole Warren of Chenango County with his Toggenburg Dairy Goat Ol’ Kidd Cole Houston. Also pictured: Dairy Goat Judge Justin Lesniak (left) and Dr. Paul D’Ambrosio, president of The Farmers’ Museum. (Photo provided)

Other dairy award winners and their 4-H county affiliations include:

Supreme Junior Dairy Animal—Ava Canary, Fulton/Montgomery County, Canary Analist Naomi.

Ayrshire—Junior Champion: Aiden Schoenecker of Schoharie County with Lil E’s Regans Twilight; Senior Champion: Sean Shults of Schoharie County with Heiview Regan Eve.

Brown Swiss—Junior Champion: Chloe Davis, Delaware County, with DaLady Luck Juke Pumpkin; Reserve Junior Champion: Brooke Foote of Fulton/Montgomery County with Blessing Garbro F Patricia; Senior Champion: Sean Shults of Schoharie County with Edsall Hill Allstar Confetti; Reserve Senior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Jeffrey Palmatier, Delaware County with Snow Valley Puma.

Guernsey—Junior Champion: Amanda Legacy of Oneida County with Luckyvale Drone Klover; Reserve Junior Champion: Kassidy Steinmann of Oneida County with Hoxie Hill Nabisco Meryln.

Holstein—Junior Champion: Ava Canary of Fulton/Montgomery County with Canary Analyst Naomi; Reserve Junior Champion: Charlise Canary of Fulton/Montgomery County with Canary Doc Shania; Senior Champion: Abbie Ainslie of Otsego County with Oakfield LO Scarlett Red-ET. Reserve Senior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Daniel McClure of Delaware County with Jericho II Applecrisp Laney.

Jersey—Junior Champion: Cora Hodge of Chenango County with WF Cashells CCHIP Rolls Royce; Reserve Junior Champion: Chloe Davis of Delaware County with Barnes Choco Chip Kosher; Senior Champion: Chase Burkhart of Otsego County with Rivendale Fireman Biance; Reserve Senior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Addyson Olsen of Delaware County with Neljean Wonder Auggie.

Milking Shorthorn—Junior Champion: Logan VanEvra of Schoharie County with Perfect View Ricochet Perfect; Reserve Junior Champion: Scarlet Wilt of Herkimer County with Maddy’s Patriot Madesen; Senior Champion: Julia Vunk of Otsego County with Gray Goose Justice Beyonce EXP; Reserve Senior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Logan VanEvera of Schoharie County with Perfect View Ricochet Perfect.

Other Breeds—Junior Champion: Lily Simmons of Herkimer County with BAR-SFARMDAIR—Red Jolly.

Winners in the Dairy Goat division were as follows:

Best Junior Doe—Austin Adams of Fulton/Montgomery County with MaeStar Farm Lil’ Lovey.

Best Udder, Dairy Goat—Cole Warren of Chenango County with Ol’ Kidd Cole Johanna.

Alpine—Junior Champion: Declan Rocklin of Fulton/Montgomery County with MaeStar Farms Almost Samtoo; Reserve Junior Champion: Declan Rocklin of Fulton/Montgomery County with MaeStar Farms Best Symphony; Senior Champion and Best Udder: Declan Rocklin of Fulton/Montgomery County with MaeStar Farms KBPrincess Spice; and Reserve Senior and Reserve Grand Champion: Peyton Graham of Chenango County with PJ-Bailey’s Ascotch.

LaMancha—Junior Champion: Olivia Hart of Otsego County with Kiddin’ U Not Diamond; Reserve Junior Champion: Abbi-Lyn Page of Chenango County with Ivy Creek’s GPD Sassafras; Senior Champion, Grand Champion and Best Udder: Mason Kupris of Otsego County with Gardenview MM Nebula.

Nigerian Dwarf—Junior Champion: Madison Losie of Delaware County with Feather Rock Farms Raya; Reserve Junior Champion: Brooke Lincoln of Schoharie County with Clover Hill Acres Sage; Senior Champion, Grand Champion and Best Udder: Alexandria Lincoln of Schoharie County with Clover Hill Acres Annabeth; Reserve Senior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Brooke Lincoln of Schoharie County with Clover Hill Acres Azalea.

Nubian—Junior Champion: Chloe Ellsworth of Otsego County with Paintedsparrow’s Ed Winter; Reserve Junior Champion: Margaret Hanehan of Chenango County with Ol’ Kidd Cole Ruby; Senior Champion, Grand Champion: Lucas Humphreville of Herkimer County with Forever View Morning Glory; Reserve Senior Champion, Reserve Grand Champion and Best Udder: Lucas Humphreville of Herkimer County with Kia Kaha Kacie.

Oberhasli—Junior Champion: Hannah Carnright of Herkimer County with Owl Ridge Zephyr; Reserve Junior Champion: Evelyn Handy of Fulton/Montgomery County with Evelyn’s Hadassa; Senior Champion, Grand Champion and Best Udder: Evelyn Handy of Fulton/Montgomery County with Sadie’s Herd Cherry Coke Cola; Reserve Senior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Evelyn Handy of Fulton/Montgomery County with Sadie’s Herd Cherry Blossom.

Saanen—Junior Champion: Olivia Hart of Otsego County with Swamp-Hill Sophia; Reserve Junior Champion: Cole Warren of Chenango County with Ol’ Kidd Cole Ella; Senior Champion, Grand Champion and Best Udder: Cole Warren of Chenango County with Ol’ Kidd Cole Johanna; Reserve Senior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Skylar Graham of Chenango County with Subrikar Justin’s Flurry.

Toggenburg—Junior Champion: Cole Warren of Chenango County with Ol’ Kidd Cole Rodeo; Reserve Junior Champion: Brandt Baker of Otsego County with Ginger; Senior Champion, Grand Champion and Best Udder: Cole Warren of Chenango County with Ol’ Kidd Cole Houston, Reserve Senior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Peyton Graham of Chenango County with Subrikar Peyton’s Jasmine.

Recorded Grade—Junior Champion: Austin Adams of Fulton/Montgomery County with MaeStar Farm Lil Lovey; Reserve Junior Champion: Cole Warren of Chenango County with Ol’ Kidd Cole McQueen; Senior Champion, Grand Champion: Olivia Hart of Otsego County with Swamp Hill Crystal; Reserve Senior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Addyson Olsen of Delaware County with Kiddin’ U Not Candy; Best Udder: Addyson Olsen of Delaware County with Kiddin’ U Not Candy.

Livestock Cup Winner Anna Hawkes of Herkimer County (center) with her Duroc Gilt Miss Royal Flush. Also pictured, from left: Beef Judge Matt Kelley, Sheep and Meat Goat Judge MacKenzie Waro, Dr. Paul D’Ambrosio, president of The Farmers’ Museum, and Swine Judge Jacob Cornwell. (Photo provided)

Other Livestock awards were presented in the following categories:

Beef

Champion Heifer—Laken Dyn of Herkimer County

Reserve Champion Female Beef—Kayleb DeBoer of Delaware County with At Ease Blacklass R278

Champion Steer—Morgan Archer of Delaware County with Colt

Reserve Champion Steer—Shawna Darrow of Fulton/Montgomery County with Maverick

Hereford—Sophia Ostrander of Fulton/Montgomery County with Penny

Champion Other Breeds—Laken Dyn of Herkimer County

Reserve Other Breeds—Olivia Ostrander of Fulton/Montgomery Liberty

Champion Other Breed Cow/Calf Pair—Ricky Pegg of Otsego County

Market Steer—Morgan Archer of Delaware County

Feeder Steer—Nathan Teachout of Herkimer County

Champion Crossbred Heifer–Addison Claudio of Oneida County

Reserve Champion Crossbred Heifer—Connor Frost of Oneida County with Pine Grove’s Ursula

Sheep

Champion Ram—Hollin Stabler of Otsego County with Miller 877 Slim

Champion Ewe—Mollie Goblet-Schubert of Schoharie County with Violet

Commercial—Ella Field of Otsego County

Dorset—Connor Doody of Otsego County

Horned Dorset – Isabella Slater of Schoharie County with Honey

Jacob—Elizabeth Handy of Fulton/Montgomery County

Shropshire–Kailyn Denning of Fulton/Montgomery County with Briar

Southdown—Mollie Goblet-Schubert of Schoharie County with Violet

Suffolk—Levi McDonald of Delaware County with DAM BROKE FARM Cindy Lou

Best Fleece—Grace Wing of Otsego County with Daisy

Champion Market Lamb—Ella Field of Otsego County

Swine

Crossbred—Trent DeBoer of Otsego County

Duroc—Anna Hawkes of Herkimer County

Hampshire—Emma Frost of Oneida County

Champion Market Hog—Darby Mondore of Delaware County

Reserve Champion Market Hog—Connor Frost of Oneida County

Meat Goat

Champion Full Blood/Pure Blood—Eva DeBoer of Delaware County with Fancy Like

Reserve Champion Full Blood/Pure Blood—Jaden DeBoer of Delaware County with At Ease Annie’s Buttercup

Champion Percentage Doe—Henry Underwood of Otsego County with UR Melted Chocolate

Reserve Champion Percentage Doe—Henry Underwood of Otsego County with UR Soggy Cereal

Champion Commercial Doe—Ann Marie Westbrook of Delaware County with Reign

Reserve Champion Commercial Doe—Ann Marie Westbrook of Delaware County with Dot

Champion Market Goat—Ann Marie Westbrook of Delaware County with Tate

Reserve Champion Market—Morgan Archer of Delaware County with Rusty

The Dairy Judging contest was held on Sunday evening July 10. The following were the winners:

Beginner Division

1st place—Gave Canary, Fulton/Montgomery County

2nd place—Mackenzie Schoenecker, Schoharie County

3rd place—Kayleigh Schoenecker, Schoharie County

4th place—Gabi Barnhart, Delaware County

5th place—Faith Byma, Otsego County

6th place —Maggie Hirt, Madison County

8th place—Sullivan Dickey, Chenango County

9th place—Kinleigh Crim, Otsego County

Junior Division

1st place—Addison Dickey, Chenango County

2nd place—Deanna Wolfe, Otsego County

3rd place—Elizabeth Vincent, Chenango County

4th place—Logan Vanevera, Schoharie County

5th place—Brayden Barnhart, Delaware County

6th place—Taylor Hodge, Chenango County

6th place—Ahnalee Kappauf, Chenango County

7th place—Jasper Dibble, Delaware County

8th place—Cora Hodge, Chenango County

9th place—Addyson Olsen, Delaware County

10th place—Aiden Schoenecker, Schoharie County

10th place—Kaylee Byma, Otsego County

Senior Division

1st place—Daniel McClure, Delaware County

2nd place—Justin Wolfe, Otsego County

3rd place—Lance McClure, Delaware County

4th place—Luke Enyart, Schoharie County

5th place –Colette Kappauf, Chenango County

6th place—Jeff Palmatier, Delaware County

7th place—Abby Stone, Chenango County

8th place—Lily Marshman, Chenango County

9th place—Adrienne Hodge, Chenango County

10th place—Sean Shults, Schoharie County

The Chobani Agricultural Leader Scholarship Awards went to:

Junior Award Winners:

Jacob Enyart—Schoharie County

Evelyn Handy—Fulton/Montgomery County

Owen Pullis—Otsego County

Senior Award Winners:

Luke Enyart—Schoharie County

Evelyn Kersmanc—Otsego County

Alexis Wolfe—Otsego County

The Terra Jackson Award:

Hannah Carnright—Herkimer County

The Farmers’ Museum Good Sportsmanship Award:

Awarded to any individual; exhibitor, family member, friend, or volunteer who exemplifies good conduct, character and overall good sportsmanship towards others during the show. This year the award went to Will Rumovicz of Chenango County.

The Farmers’ Museum would like to thank the following corporate sponsors: Chobani, Stewart’s Shops, and Rentals To Go.

The Farmers’ Museum would also like to acknowledge and thank the following for their sponsorship of the special awards: Grand Champion Brown Swiss: Barbara and Robert Kersman; Grand Champion Jersey In memory of Howard Curry Ainslie by Friends and Family; Grand Champion Holstein: The OHM Holstein Club; Grand Champion Milking Shorthorn: Zoetis; Supreme Swine: Jane Forbes Clark; Supreme Beef: Hessian Hill Farms; Supreme Sheep: Drs. Lisa and William Johnson; Grand Champion Ayrshire: David Bliss; Grand Champion Guernsey: Zoetis; Best Bred and Owned Holstein by Exhibitor: Farm Credit East ACA; Best Bred and Owned Ayrshire by Exhibitor: Brandow’s Feed n’ Seed, Inc.; Best Bred and Owned Brown Swiss by Exhibitor: Sunny Acres Farm; Best Bred and Owned Guernsey by Exhibitor: Organic Valley/CROPP Cooperative; Best Bred and Owned Jersey by Exhibitor: Organic Valley/CROPP Cooperative; Best Bred and Owned Milking Shorthorn by Exhibitor: N.Y. Animal and Farm, LLC; Best Bred and Owned Dairy Goat by Exhibitor: New York State Dairy Goat Breeders Association; Grand Champion Dairy Showman: Gold Star Feed & Grain; Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Showman: Lutz Feed Company; Grand Champion Dairy Goat Showman: Jim Rice; Grand Champion Sheep Showman: SUNY Cobleskill; Grand Champion Beef Showman: Kelly Farm & Garden; Grand Champion Swine Showman: Black Willow Pond Farm; Supreme Junior Dairy Animal: Stamford Farmers’ Cooperative; Best Junior Doe: FourSmyles Farm; Best Udder, Dairy Goat: The Lesniak Family; Champion Beef Heifer: The Arnold Schonberg Living Trust; Champion Steer: Zoetis; Champion Ram: Arabeth Farm, The Hardy Family; Champion Ewe: Gloria & Mark Waro; Best Beef, Bred and Owned: In Memory of Michael Mosher, from his family Best Sheep, Bred and Owned: SUNY Cobleskill; Best Swine, Bred and Owned: SUNY Cobleskill; Best Fleece: N.Y. Animal and Farm, LLC; Grand Champion Market Lamb: Dutchayr Farm – Doug and Deb Dutcher. Grand Champion Meat Goat Showman – Kate Preston; Grand Champion Market Goat – SUNY Cobleskill Block and Bridle Club; Grand Champion Percentage Meat Goat – Minerdale Farm, Grand Champion Commercial Meat Goat – Just Kidding Farm, June Baker; Grand Champin Full Blood/Pure Blood Meat Goat – Butt Acre Boer Goats, Megan & Andy Richards; Best Bred and Owned Meat Goat – Timothy James; Supreme Meat Goat – Timothy James.

About The Farmers’ Museum

As one of the oldest rural life museums in the country, The Farmers’ Museum in Cooperstown, New York, provides visitors with a unique opportunity to experience 19th-century rural and village life first-hand through authentic demonstrations and interpretative exhibits. The museum, founded in 1943, comprises a Colonial Revival stone barn listed on the National Register for Historic Places, a recreated historic village circa 1845, the Empire State Carousel, and a working farmstead. Through its 19th-century village and farm, the museum preserves important examples of upstate New York architecture, early agricultural tools and equipment, and heritage livestock. The Farmers’ Museum’s outstanding collection of more than 23,000 items encompasses significant historic objects ranging from butter molds to carriages, and hand planes to plows. The museum also presents a broad range of interactive educational programs for school groups, families, and adults that explore and preserve the rich agricultural history of the region. To learn more, visit FarmersMuseum.org