WORMUTH: Please Rethink This

Letter from Tim Wormuth

This plea is in response to Mr. Dan Maskin and Opportunities for Otsego:

Please, rethink your decision to build “a strategic plan that is centered on social justice”. You provide a wonderful service to our community, there is no need to politicize that work by pursuing “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion”. These are simply inoffensive words used to divert attention from what it really is, Critical Race Theory. As the old saying goes, “You can put lipstick on a pig, but it’s still a pig”. This focus will divert resources and attention away from the real needs that you have been having an impact on: alleviating poverty and fostering self-sufficiency through comprehensive and holistic client-centered services.

Thank you for all you do and keep up the good work!

Tim Wormuth

Oneonta