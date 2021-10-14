Writers support Pidnar, Leon in Middlefield board positions

With around three weeks until the Nov. 2, election, we are writing to encourage Middlefield residents to vote for Peg Leon and Jenn Pindar van Kampen for Middlefield Town Board.

They have pledged to oversee the policies and laws of Middlefield in an open and respectful manner.

They seek to protect farms and rural life while encouraging small business growth as it fits the needs and desires of the citizenry. Broadband availability to all is high on their agenda.

Many of us know Jenn Pindar van Kampen as a dedicated teacher at Cooperstown Central School. In addition to heading up the history department, Jenn coaches girls varsity soccer, and for many years she has organized the spring trip abroad for CCS high school students. She is respected for her leadership, her organizational skills, and her non-divisiveness.

Peg has been an active resident of our community for over 25 years and is completing her first term on the town board, so she has both experience and willingness to work with others towards solutions to town concerns. Over the years, Peg Leon has been elected to the school board, chaired the PTA, and been involved with Friends of the Village Library, the Cooperstown Christmas Committee, and the food pantry. Perhaps most importantly Peg Leon was a founder of Middlefield Neighbors, which fought to protect water, roads, and rural landscape from fracking.

This effort was overwhelmingly supported by the community and unanimously by the Middlefield Town Board.

Early voting begins October 23. We strongly urge our fellow Middlefield residents across party lines to vote for Peg Leon and Jenn Pindar van Kampen for Middlefield Town board.

Bill Ralston, Christine Heller, Nancy and Emery Herman, Susan & Frank Miosek, Robert Seward

Middlefield

