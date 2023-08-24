Advertisement. Advertise with us

Edyn Aiyemo holds a signed copy of her book while celebrating with her mother, her brother Ethan, to whom the book is dedicated, and Ron and Pam Zerbe. (Photo provided)

Young Author Holds Book Signing

ONEONTA—Edyn Iteafa Ebikoboere Aiyemo, a 12-year-old student at Oneonta Middle School and the author of the children’s book “The Tale of the World with Four Colors,” held a book signing at the Oneonta Starbucks on Thursday, August 3. The event was sponsored by Starbucks in collaboration with A.T. Socio-Judicial Consulting.

Aiyemo wrote the book at age 6, encouraged by her mother, Ari Niki-Tobi. It follows a woman who finds herself an outsider in a world defined by color preference and who learns to forgive after attempting to take vengeance.

“It was really nice to meet everyone,” Edyn said.

The signing was attended by many local notables, including Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek and Otsego County Board of Representatives Chair David Bliss. Edyn’s former fourth-grade teacher at Greater Plains Elementary School and her uncle, an appellate judge in Nigeria, also attended.

“This is a world of redemption and heroism, but also of reassessment and recalibration,” Drnek said in a release about the signing event. “Seen through the lens of a first grader, it’s the sweet story of lives lived in colorful harmony, protected by the least likely. Surely, there’s a lesson in there.”

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Oneonta’s First Pot Dispensary Opens

A line of local residents and visitors, young and old, stretched across the Main Street bridge in Oneonta as a thunderstorm threatened late in the afternoon of Saturday, August 12. The smiling, waving crowd was waiting for the clock to hit 4:20 p.m. and DOSHA, Oneonta’s first legal cannabis dispensary, to officially open. Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek, board and staff members of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce, and military veterans mingled with employees and photographers before the ribbon-cutting ceremony.…

Board Expands Emergency Housing

The Otsego County Board of Representatives authorized the Department of Social Services to contract for 10 additional rooms for emergency housing at Motel 88 in Oneonta at its meeting on Wednesday, August 2. The $621,000.00, 18-month contract doubles the number of rooms at Motel 88 and brings DSS to a total of more than 60 rented rooms at local hotels. The county DSS is required by New York State to provide emergency housing to eligible families.…

Putting the Community Back Into the Newspaper

Special Subscription Offer

Now through September 30, new annual subscribers to “The Freeman’s Journal” and AllOtsego.com have an opportunity to help their choice of one of four Otsego County Charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice:

Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Cooperstown Art Association, Helios Care or Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

SUBSCRIBE