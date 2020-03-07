Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Young Republicans Greet State’s Top GOP Leaders Young Republicans Greet State’s Top GOP Leaders 03/07/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People FUTURE LEADERS CONVENE AT HALL Young Republicans Greet State’s Top GOP Leaders Two of the state’s top Republicans, last year’s GOP gubernatorial candidate Marc Molinaro and state GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy are at the Baseball Hall of Fame at this hour for the annual awards banquet of the state’s Young Republicans. Local attendees include, from right, Assemblyman John Salka, R-Brookfield, Assemblyman Chris Tague, Schoharie, state Sen. Jim Seward, Milford, Langworthy, Molinaro, county Rep. Peter Oberacker, Schenevus, the endorsed candidate to succeed Seward, Bobby Walker of Cooperstown, chairman of the state Federation of College Republicans, and Seward aide Josh Bailey, Oneonta. Langworthy, from Erie County, succeeded Ed Cox as the party’s state chair last July 1. Molinaro was reelected in November to another term as Dutchess County executive. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)