TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, May 2

Documentary Screening of ‘Lessons from 100:

Reflections in My Centennial Year’

FILM—6-8 p.m. “Lessons from 100: Reflections in My Centennial Year.” Presented by the Lions Club of Cooperstown. Tickets required. National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=987896420427552&set=gm.26179300175036179&idorvanity=321873527872198

SATURDAY HIKE—All day. Scenic excursion with the Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring a packed lunch, snacks and water. Dress appropriately and bring equipment for the weather/trail conditions. Pre-registration required. This week’s hike will be Pine Lake to Mud Lake at Robert V. Riddell State Park, Davenport. (607) 431-8010 or https://susqadk.org/saturday-hikes/

OUTDOORS—7-9 a.m. “Birding with Becky.” Presented by Otsego County Conservation Association. Registration required. Mohican Farm, 7207 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/birding-with-becky-1

YARD SALE—9 a.m. Community-wide yard sale. Includes book sale, basket raffle and bake sale at the Edmeston Free Library. Held in the communities of Edmeston and Burlington. (607) 965-8208 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1375317281296530&set=a.544469607714639

PARKS— “I Love My Park Day!” Plant flowers, remove litter, conduct trail maintenance and otherwise beautify local parks. Registration required.

• 9 a.m. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8662 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2115180732607838/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

• 9 a.m. to noon. Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. (607) 432-2114 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2207250350079577?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

OUTDOORS—9 a.m. Guided Hike to Mud Lake.” Free. Hartwick College, Pine Lake Campus, 1894 Charlotte Creek Road, Oneonta. (607) 431-4520 or https://www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/pine-lake-environmental-campus/events-workshops/

EDUCATION—9 a.m. “Book Study at The Gatehouse: Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?” Hosted by the Catskill Regional Teacher Center. Area teachers discuss the impact of race in our schools and communities based on the book by Beverly Daniel Tatum, PhD. All welcome. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1232452245770903/1232452262437568?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

PISTOL PERMITS—9 a.m. to noon. Saturday pistol permit services. First Saturday of each month. Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, 172 County Highway 33 West, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4271 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1202767338617614&set=a.276529104574780

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Huntington Memorial Park, Dietz Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

BENEFIT—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Native Plant Sale. Proceeds benefit Super Heroes Humane Society. Hartwick College Greenhouse, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1372289724927495&set=a.360482156108262

YOGA—10 a.m. “Slow Flow Yoga.” All levels welcome. Suggested donation applies. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, Community Room, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. hello@erinrae.yoga or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1599017385560750&set=a.784934640302366

CONSERVATION—10 a.m. Tree Planting. Wear sturdy footwear and dress for the weather during this session of planting in the riparian area along the creekside. Bring your own lunch and digging tool. Led by the Otsego County Soil and Water Conservation District at 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-8337 ext. 4 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1252732647039221&set=a.240737808238715

MOTHER’S DAY—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 14th Annual Vendor Fair: “Mother’s Day Madness.” Presented by Unadilla Forks Fire Department Auxiliary at Unadilla Ford Community Park Blue Building, 121 County Highway 18A, West Winfield. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10243074673112537&set=gm.10161809904016841&idorvanity=67159951840

FESTIVAL—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Cobleskill-Richmondville FFA Farm Fest.” Featuring vendor fair, petting zoo, plant sale, touch-a-tractor, food and much more. Free admission. Cobleskill-Richmondville High School, 1353 State Route 7, Richmondville. (518) 234-3565 or https://www.facebook.com/events/767455169422091/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external_search_engine%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. Basket Making Workshop. Learn the basics by creating your own berry basket. Tickets required. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.fenimorefarm.org/event/basket-making-workshop/

WORKSHOP—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wire Wrap Beaded Suncatcher. Fees apply; registration required. All materials provided. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

EXERCISE—Noon. “Let’s Move: Come Play Capoeira.” Unique Brazilian practice that blends martial arts, dance, music and culture. All welcome. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1599017385560750&set=a.784934640302366

WORKSHOP—1-4 p.m. Make a stained glass bird or abstract art. Continues 5/3. Fees apply; registration required. Main View Gallery and Studios, 77 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1890 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1369592864977789&set=pcb.1369592891644453

OPERA—1 p.m.; discussion starts 45 minutes prior. “Eugene Onegin.” Live HD broadcast from The Metropolitan Opera. Tickets required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or https://www.foothillspac.org/2060-2/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/LateWinter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

SEWING CLASS—1:30-3 p.m. All experience levels welcome. Held every Saturday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=278537215089176&set=a.112626061680293

THEATER—2 p.m. “A Day In Hollywood, A Night in the Ukraine.” Tickets required. Presented by Mask and Hammer Theatre Club and SUNY Oneonta Theatre Department, 106 Fine Arts Center, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-3414 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1475629977297498/1475629987297497/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

DANCE—2-4 p.m. “Body and Soul Dance.” Weekly gathering exploring the possibilities of dance. Includes warm-up, improv and group choreography to be performed with monthly drum circle. Admission by donation to support food programs. Held each Saturday. First Presbyterian Church of Oneonta, 296 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 287-3888 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1819594638712956/1819594665379620?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

LIBRARY—2 p.m. “Book Planter Box.” Make book planter boxes out of old hardcover novels, for fake arrangements. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1290196113134754&set=a.458767152944325

BENEFIT—3-6 p.m. Chili Cook-Off and Basket Raffle. To benefit 9-year-old Olivia Young, who is currently in kidney failure. Fees apply. Presented by Otsego Cares at the Otego Fire Department, 5 River Street, Otego. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10242834887150238&set=gm.25946989814979541&idorvanity=248638778574664

CONCERT—3 p.m. “A Night of Glory and Grace: Antonio Vivaldi’s ‘Gloria’ and Maurice Duruflé’s ‘Requiem.’” Performed by the Catskill Choral Society. Tickets required. First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 386-5151 or https://www.catskillchoralsociety.org/tickets

ARTIST TALK—4 p.m. Discussion with artists behind “Dream Dance of Bees: The World We Live In” on the final day of the exhibit. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. canoneonta.org

BENEFIT—6 p.m.; 5:15 p.m. preview. Quarter Auction to support the GMU Marching Band and Color Guard. Refreshments available. Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School, 693 State Highway 51 Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2207 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10238427734889799&set=pcb.2775949312748686

THEATER—7:30 p.m. Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.” Tickets required. Also showing at 2 p.m. on 5/3. Tri-Town Theatre, 95 West Main Street, Sidney. www.tritowntheatre.com/mermaid

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR