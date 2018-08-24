2 Richfield Men Charged In Edmeston Tool Theft

RICHFIELD SPRINGS – State police have charged two Town of Richfield men in a July 2 burglary in Edmeston, as well as several larcenies locally.

Mitchell W. Sadlon, 34, and Justin A. Gage, 30, were charged with the felony of burglary, second degree, and the misdemeanor of petit larceny. The arrests, made Aug. 13, were announced today.

Troopers originally received the complaint July 2 of a burglary on Louie Dickenson Road in Edmeston.

The complainant told troopers that several tools were stolen from a home under construction. Troopers were finally able to crack the case after utilizing community sources to recover the stolen property.

Both Sadlon and Gage were arraigned in the Town of Hartwick Court and remanded to the Otsego County Jail on $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY. 0 Google+ 0 Linkedin