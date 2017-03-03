5-Hour Outage Hits 6,500 Home

By: Jim Kevlin  03/03/2017  9:00 pm
As temperatures began to plummet late this morning, a widespread power outage occurred, turning off the heat to 6,500 homes – a quarter of the properties in Otsego County – between NYSEG’s Goodyear Lake dam and up Route 28 to a half-dozen miles beyond Cooperstown.  A team of four NYSEG linemen worked at dam’s  power station throughout the afternoon, restoring electricity to the Milford Center area shortly after 3 and, finally, to Cooperstown shortly after 4.  A stop sign was jerry-rigged at Main and Chestnut in Cooperstown (inset photo at right), and sheriff’s deputies directed traffic at Cooperstown Commons and downtown Milford.  (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

