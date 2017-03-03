5-Hour Outage Hits 6,500 Home

5-Hour Outage

As temperatures began to plummet late this morning, a widespread power outage occurred, turning off the heat to 6,500 homes – a quarter of the properties in Otsego County – between NYSEG’s Goodyear Lake dam and up Route 28 to a half-dozen miles beyond Cooperstown. A team of four NYSEG linemen worked at dam’s power station throughout the afternoon, restoring electricity to the Milford Center area shortly after 3 and, finally, to Cooperstown shortly after 4. A stop sign was jerry-rigged at Main and Chestnut in Cooperstown (inset photo at right), and sheriff’s deputies directed traffic at Cooperstown Commons and downtown Milford. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

