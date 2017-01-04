New Year’s Day Murder

Accused Killer

Appears In Court

ONEONTA – Weeping, shaking and making a small wave to family gathered in the courtroom, Joshua P. Underwood, 25, made his first court appearance since his Monday morning arraignment on the charge that he bludgeoned Mark J. Morrison, 52, to death on New Year’s Day.

Represented by Assistant Public Defender James Ferrari and in front of the Hon. Lucy P. Bernier in the City of Oneonta courtroom, Underwood agreed to waive his right to the time limit on his felony hearing, which is scheduled for 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18.

At that time, a judge will determine whether or not the case should go to Otsego County Court which, given that the charges are felonies, is likely.

