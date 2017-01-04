New Year’s Day Murder
Accused Killer
Appears In Court
ONEONTA – Weeping, shaking and making a small wave to family gathered in the courtroom, Joshua P. Underwood, 25, made his first court appearance since his Monday morning arraignment on the charge that he bludgeoned Mark J. Morrison, 52, to death on New Year’s Day.
Represented by Assistant Public Defender James Ferrari and in front of the Hon. Lucy P. Bernier in the City of Oneonta courtroom, Underwood agreed to waive his right to the time limit on his felony hearing, which is scheduled for 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18.
At that time, a judge will determine whether or not the case should go to Otsego County Court which, given that the charges are felonies, is likely.
I love josh he is a good man with a very hard past. He has some health issue that makes it very difficult to control his temper. I don’t think for a second this is when he ment to do. It is just the end result of poor decisions. My heart goes out to Mark’s family and friends I’m sure he did not deserve it.
Mark also has a really bad history of…exploiting younger guys in less than honorable ways. I know Josh as well and I wouldn’t be surprised if some of this whole thing was self defense that perhaps went too far. I sincerely doubt Mark was totally innocent in any of this too.
Then your bleeding heart idiots Mark was a great guy. Josh was a scumbag addict.