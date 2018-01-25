Bassett Nurse Arrested For Unlawful Surveillance

COOPERSTOWN – A Bassett Hospital employee was arrested and charged with 12 counts of unlawful surveillance for allegedly installing cameras in private, employees-only areas of the facility.

Police said Anderson W. Lee, 27, a registered nurse, installed an camera and recorded videos of fellow employees in a private area between Jan. 21 and 22.

The situation involved only one camera in one limited-access, employee-only area, according to a Bassett spokesman. Police Chief Mike Covert confirmed no “patient areas” were affected, only an area accessible only to employees with a controlled-access device.

Lee was charged with 12 counts of unlawful surveillance, second degree, a Class E felony, under subsections one and two.

The first subsection covers recording “for his or her own, or another person’s amusement, entertainment, or profit, or for the purpose of degrading or abusing a person,” while the second subsection refers to recording video “for his or her own, or another person’s sexual arousal or sexual gratification…record a person dressing or undressing or the sexual or other intimate parts of such person at a place and time when such person has a reasonable expectation of privacy, without such person’s knowledge or consent.”

A conviction for the second count could result in a 4-7 year sentence and registering as sex offender.

The investigation is ongoing.

