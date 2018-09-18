Beatrice ‘Betty’ Ford, 98; N.J. Native Great-Grandmother Of Three

UNADILLA – Beatrice W. “Betty” Ford, 98, a longtime resident of Unadilla and great-grandmother of three, passed away on Sat. Sept. 15, 2018 at the Fox Nursing Home.

Betty was born on Oct. 23, 1919, in Newark, N.J., the only child of William and Margurrite Williams.

In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her loving stepfather Joseph Magin. Betty is survived by her sons William (Paulette) and John (Susan), grandchildren, Amber (Mike), Cole (Kimberly), Ethan (Mary), Chris and Jonathan (Amanda). She was a great grandmother of three and soon to be a great-great-grandmother. Betty was predeceased by her former husband Henry Ford.

Graveside Services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family in St. Matthew’s Cemetery, Unadilla.

Contributions in memory of Betty may be made to The Susquehanna Animal Shelter 4841 St. Hwy. 28 Cooperstown, NY 13326 or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at: www.wmaddenfh.com.

Arrangements by the Westcott-Madden Funeral Home 123 Main St., Unadilla.

